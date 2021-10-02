RUTLAND — The 2003 Wilmington varsity girls soccer team defeated Proctor 1-0 to capture the program’s fifth consecutive Division 4 state championship.
“It’s so great,” said Wilmington sweeper Lucy Sprung. “We were such underdogs that going out on top seemed impossible but we were determined, and we did it.”
With 17:24 remaining, junior Corey Rusin chested home a crossing pass by classmate Bridget Shea to give the Warriors the lead for good.
“To win the championship for the fifth year in a row, and to personally win it the past three years, is the best feeling in the world,” Rusin stated. “We played well, and dominated the entire game.”
Coach Chris Walling’s squad put together an incredible 73-7-4 record over a five-year span.