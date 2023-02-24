DSC_0342.JPG

Army veteran Nancy Beman (left), of Chester, makes her way down the slope at the Wounded Military Heroes Weekend at Bromley Mountain Ski Resort, accompanied by Bart Adaptive Sports Center volunteer Olivia Van Antwerp.

 Tory Rich — Vermont News & Media
Mount Snow to host adaptive sports gala

DOVER — Mount Snow will be holding the Adaptive Sports at Mount Snow Winterfest Gala today at the Grand Summit Ballroom, beginning at 6 p.m. The event will include dinner, a live auction, a silent auction and raffles.

The event is held to raise money to provide sports lessons sports lessons and experiences to people with disabilities who otherwise might not be able to participate in such activities, according to Mount Snow’s website.

To find out more about the event or to purchase tickets, visit the website at www.mountsnow.com.

Stratton to hold Full Send Rail JamSTRATTON — Stratton Mountain will be holding a Full Send Rail Jam on Beeline today. The rail jam is part of Stratton’s Pop Up Rail Jam Series. The event will consist of medium-sized features. Skiers and snowboarders at all skill levels are welcome to register. Registration is free and the deadline to register is 9 a.m. today. Some prizes will be awarded. For more information, visit www.stratton.com.