BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department and Brattleboro Outing Club announced that the annual Phil and Mary Dunham Ski, Skate, Snowboard and Hockey Equipment sale will be held on Nov. 5, from 8-11 a.m., at the Gibson-Aiken Center.
If you are interested in selling or buying snowboards, skis, ski boots, poles, bindings (both downhill and cross country), skates, miscellaneous winter items, winter clothing, and hockey equipment, this event is for you.
For those who wish to enter items in the sale, you must bring them to the Gibson-Aiken Center, on Nov. 4, between noon and 7 p.m. Only 20 items per person will be accepted.
The sale will go from 8-11 a.m. on Nov. 5. You can pick up items that did not sell and money for items that did sell on Nov. 7 from noon to 6 p.m.
The Recreation & Parks Department and Brattleboro Outing Club retain 40 percent of the sale proceeds for special programming. At this time, the Lula (Limited Use Limited Access Elevator) is not operational.
Equipment brought in for the Ski-Skate & Snowboard Sale will be checked for DIN numbers. This means that sports shops might not service those items without a DIN number. Equipment that does not have a DIN number will be marked with a red dot on the price tag.
The Nelson Withington Skating Facility will open for the season on Oct. 22.
The Public Skating schedule is as follows: Mondays from 7-9 p.m. (Dollar Night), Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon (adults only), Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon (adults only), Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon (adults only) and 7-9 p.m. (Public Skate), Saturdays from 1:30-4 p.m. (Dollar Skate) and 7-9 p.m. (Public Skate), Sundays from 1-4 p.m. (Public Skate) and 7-9 p.m. (Public Skate).
Public Skating daily rates are: $3 for Brattleboro residents and students, $4 for Brattleboro adults, $4 for students who do not reside in Brattleboro, and $5 for adults who do not reside in Brattleboro.
Skate rentals are available for $3 per rental. The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department carries a wide variety of sizes. All skates are disinfected after each use.
For all programs, events, facility information and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. If special needs are required, let the Recreation & Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.
Rowing
BOSTON — Brattleboro Outing Club rowers Tim Whitney and Mwanga William will compete in the Head of the Charles Regatta Oct. 21-23. Whitney was instrumental in getting rowing started in Brattleboro. William, who is new to Brattleboro, was one of the first Ugandans to learn rowing and went on to coach the Uganda National Team.
Auto Racing
THOMPSON, Conn. — Vernon resident Josh King finished 11th in the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models 75-lap race on Saturday at Thompson Speedway.