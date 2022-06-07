WESTMINSTER — The No. 3 Peoples Academy baseball team blanked second-seeded Bellows Falls 6-0 in Tuesday's Division 3 semifinal.
Ben Alekson threw a three-hitter to pick up the win. He struck out 16 and walked zero.
Jamison Nystrom, Pat Barbour and Cole Moore all had one knock for Bellows Falls. Jack Cravinho and Nystrom took turns on the hill.
The 13-5 Terriers got to the Final Four by beating Vergennes in a quarterfinal.
Bellows Falls roster: Coach — Bob Lockerby. Players — Jack Cravinho, Jamison Nystrom, Cole Moore, Pat Barbour, Caden Haskell, Jesse Darrell, Eli Allbee, Jake Moore, Walker James, Noah Simino, Trenton Fletcher, Kevin Patterson, Jeb Monier, Peter Kamel.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
Bellows Falls hosted Peoples Academy during a division 3 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bellows Falls would lose 6-0.
PURCHASE PHOTOS
Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.