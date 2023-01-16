BRATTLEBORO — To say that Evan Wright made all the difference in the Brattleboro boys hockey team’s 8-4 victory over Burlington Saturday at Withington Ice Rink might be an overstatement — but it would be technically correct.
Wright, a sophomore, scored four goals — equal to the margin of victory — as the Colonels built a seemingly comfortable 6-2 third-period lead. Then, after the Seahorses cut the deficit to two with just under two minutes to play, Wright’s teammates contributed a couple more goals to seal the deal.
Fellow sophomore Alex Dick added a goal and three assists and defenseman Will Miskovich had a goal and two assists as the Colonels won their second straight game to improve to 3-6-1 on the season. Goalie Darek Harvey, with plenty of help from his defense, stopped all but one of the few shots he faced in the first two periods before giving way to Matthew Gordon-Macey in the third.
Miskovich’s goal just 38 seconds into the game got the ball rolling for the Colonels. Henry Schwartz and Rowan Lonergan scored the other goals for Brattleboro. Sayre Fisher scored three for Burlington (5-2), all in the third period, including one on a power play.
“I’m happy with how we played,” said Brattleboro coach Eric Libardoni. “They only had 22 shots all game, so we played good defense. We had a lot of guys do some good stuff tonight. Our defensemen played really well on the offensive end. Rowan Lonergan and Will Miskovich were big in our attack, breaking the puck out. And then obviously Evan had a huge night.”
Wright said the game was the highlight of his young high school career, so far.
“I’ve never had four goals in a game,” said Wright, who stickhandled nicely around a Burlington defender for a breakaway on his first goal, with 2:07 left in the first period. “I was just shooting low. He (Burlington goalie Felix Roesch) could save it up high, so once I figured out to go low, (the puck) was getting to the back of the net.”
Libardoni said he was not concerned at all about the third period, in which the Colonels allowed three goals to make the game a little more interesting down the stretch. After the Seahorses cut the lead to 6-4 with 1:51 left, goals by Dick and Lonergan gave the Colonels some more breathing room.
“We emptied out our bench quite a bit, playing a bunch of combinations we hadn’t really played before, and they took advantage,” Libardoni said of the third period. “We had some bad matchups. I was trying to just play everyone. I’m not worried about those goals. They weren’t going to come back and win that game.”
Libardoni said his team is past the toughest part of its Division 2 schedule, including two losses to league powerhouse Hartford and one each to Mt. Mansfield and U-32.
“We’ve played a really tough schedule to start the year,” he said. “We’re hitting a phase of the schedule right now where it’s a lot of teams that we can compete with. We’re improving. I’m hoping that we can continue to move forward and get some wins.”
Brattleboro’s next game is Saturday, Jan. 21 at home against Harwood.
Brattleboro roster: Darek Harvey, Alex Leonard, James Fagley, Dylan Sparks, Alex Baker, Alex Dick, Henry Schwartz, Will Miskovich, Andy Cay, Gabe Alexander, Rowan Lonergan, Landyn Cartee, Riley Dionne, Carter Mialkowski, Evan Wright, Matthew Gordon-Macey. Coaches: Eric Libardoni, Mike Braley, Mike Antonucci.