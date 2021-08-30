HINSDALE, N.H. — The Keene State College women’s cross-country team will host its invitational meet on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.
Hinsdale High School graduate Juliana Yialiades is one of 13 runners on the KSC roster. The sophomore placed 28th overall in a time of 25:34 at last year’s Little East Conference virtual meet.
She placed 17th overall to help the Lady Pacers win the Granite State Conference Championship for the first time in program history. Her best 5,000-meter time in high school was a 23:08 on Oct. 26, 2019.
In the spring, Yialiades earned a silver medal on the track in the 1,500 at the Eastern Connecticut Invitational. She was also one of 222 KSC student-athletes named to the Director of Athletics Honor Roll for the 2020-21 academic year.
The complete 2021 schedule for the KSC women’s cross-country team is shown below.
Sept. 4: host Keene State Alumni Meet, 10 a.m.
Sept. 18: at UMass-Dartmouth Invitational, noon
Oct. 2: host Keene State Invitational, 10 a.m.
Oct. 9: at NEICAAA Championship (in Roxbury, Mass.), 9 a.m.
Oct. 16: at Connecticut College Invitational (in Waterford, Conn.), 10 a.m.
Oct. 30: at LEC Championship (in Castleton, Vt.), noon
Nov. 6: at ECAC Championship (in Milton, N.Y.), 10 a.m.
Nov. 13: at NCAA Regional Championship (in Roxbury, Mass.), 11 a.m.
Nov. 20: at NCAA Championship (in Louisville, Ky.), 11 a.m.