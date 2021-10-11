KEENE, N.H. — Keene State College's Juliana Yialiades finished 93rd overall in a time of 23:37 at the Keene State Invitational cross-country meet on Oct. 2.
The Owls placed sixth out of 13 total teams. Sarah Ames, Grace Furlong, Hannah Jones, Aurora Couto and Anna Logan were KSC's top five.
In her first two races this season, Yialiades took 66th in 14:03 in the KSC Alumni Meet and ended up 186th in 22:52 at the UMass-Dartmouth Invitational.
As a sophomore in high school, she crossed the line in 17th position to help the Hinsdale girls win the Granite State Conference championship for the first time in program history.
Yialiades earned a silver medal in the 1500 at the Eastern Connecticut State Invitational track meet last spring. She also helped the Owls claim bronze in the AIC Invitational's 4x400 relay.
The Keene State College women's cross-country team will compete in Waterford, Conn. on Saturday at 10 a.m.