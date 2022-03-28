LOWELL, Mass. — The Keene State College women’s track and field team placed seventh in the UMass Lowell Invitational on Saturday.
KSC’s Juliana Yialiades finished 20th in the 1500 in 6:00.44. UMass Lowell’s Sarah Ross (4:47), Stonehill’s Jillian Howard (4:48) and Vermont’s Hope Tyska (4:58) stood on the podium.
It was a personal best for Yialiades, who is a sophomore from Hinsdale, N.H. Her other fastest times in her college career are: 2:47.60 in the 800, 3:51.28 in the 1000, 12:46.28 in the 3000 and 23:49.14 in the 5000.
She also runs cross country for the Owls. In the fall, she ran a 22:52 5K and was named to the Little East Conference’s All-Academic Team.
Keene State’s remaining track and field schedule is shown below.
April 2: at Corsair Classic, 11 a.m.
April 9: at Jim Sheehan Invitational, 10 a.m.
April 15: at Silfen Invitational, 11 a.m.
April 16: at Jerry Gravel Invitational, 11 a.m.
April 23: at Tufts Sunshine Classic, 11 a.m.
April 30: at LEC Championship, 11 a.m.
May 6-7: at New England Division 3 Championship, 11 a.m.
May 13-14: at NEICAAA Championship, 11 a.m.
May 19: at MIT Final Qualifier, 11 a.m.
May 26-28: at NCAA Championship, 11 a.m.