Juliana

Hinsdale High School graduate Juliana Yialiades competed in the 1500 for the Keene State College women's track and field team on Saturday.

 Keene State College photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

LOWELL, Mass. — The Keene State College women’s track and field team placed seventh in the UMass Lowell Invitational on Saturday.

KSC’s Juliana Yialiades finished 20th in the 1500 in 6:00.44. UMass Lowell’s Sarah Ross (4:47), Stonehill’s Jillian Howard (4:48) and Vermont’s Hope Tyska (4:58) stood on the podium.

It was a personal best for Yialiades, who is a sophomore from Hinsdale, N.H. Her other fastest times in her college career are: 2:47.60 in the 800, 3:51.28 in the 1000, 12:46.28 in the 3000 and 23:49.14 in the 5000.

She also runs cross country for the Owls. In the fall, she ran a 22:52 5K and was named to the Little East Conference’s All-Academic Team.

Keene State’s remaining track and field schedule is shown below.

April 2: at Corsair Classic, 11 a.m.

April 9: at Jim Sheehan Invitational, 10 a.m.

April 15: at Silfen Invitational, 11 a.m.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

April 16: at Jerry Gravel Invitational, 11 a.m.

April 23: at Tufts Sunshine Classic, 11 a.m.

April 30: at LEC Championship, 11 a.m.

May 6-7: at New England Division 3 Championship, 11 a.m.

May 13-14: at NEICAAA Championship, 11 a.m.

May 19: at MIT Final Qualifier, 11 a.m.

May 26-28: at NCAA Championship, 11 a.m.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.