Mount Snow instructors help area children learn how to either ski or snowboard at the ski hill at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Ski Hill Board member Ray Blow was looking for a certain Mount Snow instructor on a chilly Thursday evening at Living Memorial Park.
He may have dodged a future Olympian or two as he searched the crowded base area for a man in a blue jacket.
Daniel Garcia-Galili, of Putney, was found working with young snowboarders on the top of the first hump.
"Our primary focus is getting kids out on the snow and comfortable doing outdoor activities like this," said the Mount Snow instructor.
It was the second week of a six-week course. There were roughly 40 children, ages 7-14, taking skiing or snowboarding lessons from the experts between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
"It's phenomenal," said Blow of the program. "It gets people out there. It lets people get their skill level and confidence up."
The Winter Olympics will take place next month in Beijing. And it's certainly possible that one of Thursday's older participants could represent the United States in Italy in 2026.
Blow, who pointed across the street to the house he grew up in, noted that the first three weeks of instruction are free for all kids aside from the $5 lift ticket and that it will be $10 per lesson after that.
"If kids are kept busy, they are less likely to get into trouble," he pointed out.
Shane Covey can be reached at
scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.