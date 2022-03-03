BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is now accepting registrations for Youth T-ball and Small Fry baseball.
For T-ball, kids will learn the fundamentals of baseball in an appropriate way, stressing safety, skills, and fun. Players will be assigned a team and will have one practice and one game per week. Each child will need to bring their own glove. Masks are optional.
Those who were born between Sept. 1, 2015 and Aug. 31, 2017 are eligible to participate in T-ball. The cost will be $30 for Brattleboro residents and $45 for everyone else. A t-shirt is included in this fee.
Small Fry players will be assigned a team and will have two or three practices and games a week. Each child will need to bring their own glove. Masks are optional.
Those who were born between Sept. 1, 2012, and Aug. 31, 2015, are eligible to participate in Small Fry. The cost will be $40 for Brattleboro residents and $55 for everyone else. A t-shirt is included in this fee.
Those interested in T-ball or Small Fry can register three different ways: 1)In-person from Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1:-4:30 p.m. beginning immediately at the Gibson-Aiken Center. 2)There will be extended in-person registrations on March 16, from 1:30-6 p.m., at the Gibson-Aiken Center. 3)Online at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration forms and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.