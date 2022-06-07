BRATTLEBORO — "Hoop It Up" Basketball Camp for grades 1-8 will take place June 27 to July 1 in the third floor gymnasium at the Gibson-Aiken Center.
The cost is $100 for Brattleboro residents and $115 for everyone else. The fee includes a t-shirt for each participant.
The camp will go from 9 a.m. to noon for those entering grades 1-4 and from 1-4 p.m. for those entering grades 5-8. Participants should bring sneakers and a water bottle each day.
This camp is for players of all levels. Players will practice skills and drills that will help increase their level of play and understanding of the game.
You can register in-person Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. at the Gibson-Aiken Center or online at https://register1.vermontsystems.com/.../vtbr.../splash.html.