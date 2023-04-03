BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department together with Brattleboro Union High School varsity coaches and players will be offering youth field hockey camp for those in grades 3-8. The camp will run from June 27 to Aug. 8 on Tuesday nights only at the West River Park Multipurpose Field from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The fee is $60 for Brattleboro residents and $75 for non-Brattleboro residents. The field hockey camp is for players of any level. Coaches will be working with campers on the fundamentals and increasing their knowledge of the game. There are limited sticks available for use. Those planning to attend should bring their own stick, goggles, mouth guard, shin guards and water bottle.
In person registration will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center. Registration began on March 27.
Those interested may also register online at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
For all programs, events, facility information and more visit www.brattleboro.org. When on the page hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, please let Brattleboro Recreation and Parks know five days in advance.
Brattleboro Recreation and Parks can be found on Facebook or on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks.”
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 5 p.m.