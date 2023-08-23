BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is currently accepting registrations for youth field hockey for children who are in second through sixth grade.
Registration can be done both in person and online. The fee for Brattleboro residents is $35 and the fee for non-Brattleboro residents is $50.
The season begins Sept. 13 and will continue until Oct. 20. Practices will take place on Wednesdays and Fridays in September and on Tuesdays and Fridays in October.
Shin guards and mouth guards are required for all games and practices. Those planning to participate should also bring a full water bottle.
To register online, visit: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
Those who would like to register in person may do so at the Gibson-Aiken Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. or 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Beginning Friday, Sept. 1, there will be a $10 late registration fee. Anyone registering on or after Sept. 8 must visit the Gibson-Aiken Center Main Office to be added to a waitlist and will be permitted to register if space allows.
If special needs are required for the program, please notify Brattleboro Recreation and Parks five days in advance.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration form, and more please visit www.brattleboro.org.
Once on the page hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and the information can be found by clicking “Recreation and Parks”.
Brattleboro Recreation and Parks can be found on Facebook and on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks”. For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.