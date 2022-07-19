WESTMINSTER — The Connecticut Valley Pee Wee Football League will host a four-day Jim Tully Football & Cheerleading Camp at the Hadley Field Complex, Aug. 8-12, from 5:30-7 p.m. It’s open to football players entering grades 3-8 and cheerleaders ages 4-14.
Football players must wear shorts, a t-shirt and sneakers. Cheerleaders must wear shorts or sweatpants, a t-shirt and sneakers.
Camp instruction will be given by those who have coached at different levels of football and cheerleading, from pee wee to college.
The participants will have Aug. 11 free, as there is no camp on that day.
The cost per child is $20. All campers will receive a camp t-shirt, plus there will be pizza by Athens Pizza to enjoy on Aug. 12. A guest speaker will talk about pee wee, high school, college and NFL experiences each night.
All children in the necessary grade and age brackets, no matter where they reside, are eligible to attend. Camp registration will be held on Aug. 8, starting at 4:30 p.m.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact Casey Cota at 802-463-9850, Ed Vancor at 802-376-5902, Laura Lockerby at 802-376-4305, or Cathy Hartmann at 802-289-4482.
CVPWFL will hold its signups and tryouts at Bellows Falls Union High School on Aug. 11 and Aug. 16, at 5:30 p.m. each day. Equipment issue is scheduled for Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
Football players are asked to wear shorts, a t-shirt and sneakers to the tryouts, which will take place after registrations. It is open to children entering grades 3-8 who reside in the Connecticut Valley.
The league now has a third grade team. Grades 4-6 will participate in pee wee, while grades 7-8 will compete in the junior high program.
Interested football players must attend one of the signup nights to register even if they previously played in the league, or make arrangements with Jeff Potter (802-376-5266) or Ed Vancor (802-376-5902). Cheerleaders must also sign up on one of these dates, or contact Laura Lockerby (802-376-4305) or Cathy Hartmann (802-289-4482).
There are no weight limits — all kids are welcome.
Flag football will again be offered for ages 4-7. Signups are the same as the pee wee football dates and times listed above.
The player fees are: $15 per child for flag football, $30 per child for cheerleading, and $40 per child for third grade team, pee wee, and the junior high program.