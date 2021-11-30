BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering a basketball clinic on Dec. 27 at the Gibson Aiken Center. The clinic is for children in grades K-6. Masks and pre-registration are required.
The cost for this one-day clinic is $5 per participant. The clinic is coed, and all abilities are welcome. Children in grades K-2 will meet from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Children in grades 3-6 will meet from noon to 1:30 p.m. This is an opportunity to improve your basketball skills and have fun. Chris Worden and the BUHS varsity girls basketball players will instruct the clinic.
A minimum of eight participants are required to run each age group. And the maximum per age group is 24 kids. A free open gym and game room will also be offered from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
The Nelson Withington Skating Facility will be offering a Learn to Skate program for ages 5-16. The five-week program will go from Jan. 15 to Feb. 12. Masks are required in all town buildings.
Beginner lessons will be offered from 2-2:30 p.m. and intermediate lessons will be offered from 2:45-3:15 p.m. The fee for this program is $35 for Brattleboro residents and $50 for everyone else.
Brattleboro Union High School student Ava Whitney will be the instructor for this program. Only four kids will be accepted per class. Skates will be provided for free if you do not have your own.
Online registrations will be accepted at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1. At this time, only credit cards will be accepted for online registrations. In-person registrations must be paid for with cash or checks only.
Online registrations will be accepted at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1. At this time, only credit cards will be accepted for online registrations. In-person registrations must be paid for with cash or checks only.

For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation & Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.
In Monday's season opener, Marina bested Vermont Photonics 39-23 in a women's basketball league contest at the Gibson Aiken Center. Ashley Gomarlo and Katie Derrig each netted nine points for the winners. Annie Holiday pumped in seven points to pace Vermont Photonics.