BRATTLEBORO — Youth Services invites area golfers to participate in its annual golf tournament at Brattleboro Country Club on July 28, presented by GS Precision and NorthStar. This is the 36th year that Youth Services has organized this tournament to support the safety net for youth in our community, making it the longest-running charity tournament in the area. Youth Services’ Pacesetter Sponsors, who underwrite all events in 2021, are Brattleboro Subaru, Headwater Precision and The Richards Group.
Registration opens at 11 a.m. and there will be free gourmet bag lunches. The shotgun start for the scrambles format tournament will take place at noon. Following the tournament there will be the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop and the banquet on site at the Country Club’s Italian Restaurant Bella Notte, with indoor and outdoor seating. Dinner “only” can be reserved for $35 for community members who are not playing in the tournament.
The tournament’s Hole-In-One Contest prizes are sponsored by Brattleboro Subaru and include: 2021 Subaru Impreza; a 60-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV; a $500 Visa Gift Card; and Callaway Irons. Prizes will also be awarded for low gross and low net game scores, as well as for the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin and Closest to the Line for both men and women. Mulligans also will be on sale, and the traditional putting contest will take place during the tournament. A raffle of themed gift baskets and a silent auction will take place during the banquet.
Youth Services Corporate Sponsors include Pacesetters The Richards Group; Brattleboro Subaru; Headwater Precision LLC. Presenters for the golf tournament are NorthStar and G.S. Precision. Sustainers are: Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors; Brattleboro Savings & Loan; C&S Wholesale Grocers; Law Office of Crispe & Crispe; Edward Jones Investment; H & R Block; New Chapter; River Valley Credit Union; Silver Forest of Vermont, Inc; Swiss Precision Turning; Vermont Country Deli and VSECU. Patron Sponsors are: Chroma Technology Corp; Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC; Stevens & Associates; and Trust Co. of Vermont. Associate Sponsors are: Cota & Cota, Inc; ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care; Phillips, Shriver, Dunn & Carroll; and WW Building Supply.
All proceeds from the tournament, which annually nets close to $20,000, will help support Youth Services’ programs. Now celebrating its 49th year helping local families thrive, Youth Services promotes the healthy development of nearly 1,500 local youth and families each year, in addition to restorative justice programs serving both youth and adult offenders.
The all-inclusive registration fee for the tournament is $145 per individual or $580 per foursome. The fee covers greens fees and cart, a bag lunch and banquet. Registration encouraged online at www.youthservicesinc.org/golf. Tournament participants must provide their handicap or average game score. To register for the tournament, call Youth Services at 802-257-0361 or visit www.youthservicesinc.org/golf.