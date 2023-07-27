BRATTLEBORO — One hundred and three local golfers showed up to participate in the Youth Services’ 38th Annual Golf Tournament on Wednesday, generating over $20,000 that will be used to help underwrite the agency’s 20 programs.
The charity tournament was held at the Brattleboro Country Club and presented by G.S. Precision and NorthStar.
All the proceeds from the tournament annually nets about $15,000 to $20,000, according to Director of Development and Communication for Youth Services, Nanci Leitch.
This year’s tournament was perhaps the most successful that Youth Services has ever held, Leitch said.
“I think we did better than normal this year,” Leitch said. “I’m saying to staff that it’s possible this could be the best tournament ever in terms of our fundraising, but I’m not going to know that until we sort everything out. It will probably be next week sometime where we actually have a figure we present to the board.”
The annual golf tournament is Youth Services only fundraising event. They do raise money in some other ways throughout the year. There are things such as their annual appeal, which is a mailing fundraiser, their endowment campaign and Brattrock, a youth rock festival that is more focused on community than raising money, Leitch said.
The golf tournament is the lone event that helps Youth Services raise funds and respond to the needs of the community. It is a critical piece of the puzzle, Leitch said.
One of the new programs that Youth Services has added, which is a collaboration with GroundWorks Collaborative, is called “Project Connecting Works.” The purpose of the program is to provide effective harm reduction and restorative practices support. It provides meaningful opportunities for connection and creates a strong sense of community while centering the voices and experiences of people that have been the most impacted by substance use, according to Youth Services website. Youth services also has a restorative justice program underway that will address conflicts with neighbors and will provide training in restorative practices for groups and area schools, Leitch said.
Nationally, adolescent health and well-being is at an all-time low, according to Youth Risk Survey Data Summary and Trends Report 2011-2021. Vermont is not exempt. In an email, Leitch said that one in three high school girls reported in 2021 that they seriously considered suicide, which marked close to a 60 percent increase from 10 years ago.
“This is something we see in our programs daily. We are flooded with requests from parents, schools, pediatricians, judges and from youth themselves, all seeking mental health care and other supports. We are fracturing under the persistent level-funding of programs over many years, and a diminishing workforce that is finding higher-paid, less stressful employment elsewhere,” Leitch said in an email. “This ‘perfect storm’ of adverse factors is impacting the nonprofit agencies that partner with the state to create well-functioning juvenile justice and child welfare systems of care. State funding for these programs has been subjected to years of level-funded budgets, in some cases for more than a decade. All the while, program costs have risen.”
As a result, fundraising events such as Youth Services Annual Golf Tournament are crucial to helping raise additional funding to help fill the gaps and they also allow Youth Services to provide new programs such as Project Connecting Works.
In addition, it is a community event that appeals to a broad base of people, even some who are not golfers. One event that is an example of that is the helicopter drop, in which 100 golf balls are dropped from a helicopter 20 feet up onto the fairway. The person who has the closest ball to the pin wins $3,000. The event provides non-golfers with an opportunity to participate, watch the helicopter ball drop and potentially win $3,000. Even if participants do not win, Leitch said they know that their money went to a good cause.
Each ball is sold for $100 and this year nearly all of the 100 balls were sold. The number of balls sold over the last two years has increased substantially due to Karen Bergstrom, who is a bartender at Belle Notte and began selling balls to patrons of the bar, Leitch said. As a result, Youth Services has seen the number of balls sold for the event increase from around 60 to nearly selling out over the past two years.
As for the golfers themselves, Leitch said there are many that wait for this event to come around.
“I would say we probably have more than half of the golfers that participate that don’t golf the rest of the year. … So, we’ve got a lot of folks that just golf when this tournament comes around.”
The winners from Wednesday’s tournament are as follows:
First Gross: The Prentiss Smith team of Bob Cullinane, Jerry Carbone, Prentiss Smith, and Tom Bedell.
First Net: 802 Credit Union team of Ethan Grimes, Amanda Rosenbeck, Sean Gammon and Steve Adams
Second Gross: The Dimension-Cold River Bridge JV team of Joel Petrie, Chad Contaldi, Jim Hollar and Tom Lentocha.
Second Net: Susan Buhlmann, Joel Robinson, Paul Soccoccio and Loren Forrister
Long Drive (men’s and women’s): Griffin Waryas and Nanette Stevens
Closest to the pin (men’s and women’s): Amos Ireland and Susan Buhlmann
Closest to the line (men’s): Rich Cogliano
Putting Contest: Melanie Boese
Helicopter Drop: First place, Tami Purcell of Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country with ball No. 29 (32 inches from the pin). Second place, ball No. 75 (43 inches from the pin). Third place, Jim Woodberry, ball No. 77 (49 inches from the pin).
Youth Services receives significant help from corporate sponsors to hold the event.
For more information or to get involved in Youth Services, call (802) 257-0361 or visit www.youthservicesinc.org