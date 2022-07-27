BRATTLEBORO — An enthusiastic turnout by local golfers –106 in all – and strong corporate support made the 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament a rousing success, generating over $15,000 to help underwrite the agency’s programs.
The charity tournament at the Brattleboro Country Club was presented by G.S. Precision and NorthStar on Wednesday.
The Brattleboro Country Club team of Kirk Nims, Paul Jones, Zach Evans and Dave Evans won First Gross, with the Holiday Inn Express team of Frank LeGrande, Kalee Schriner and Marty Griffin winning First Net.
The G.S. Precision team of Kurt Kwader, Scott Jones, Joe Sprague and Matt Sampson took Second Gross with The Richards Group team of Cathy Coonan, Rick Manson, Bill Pettengill and Dave Anderson taking Second Net.
Terry Boyce won the prize for the Women’s Longest Drive. Mary Anne Levins won the prize for Women’s Closest to the Pin.
In the Men’s Division, Adam Palmiter took the prize for Men’s Longest Drive. Greg Goodrich took Men’s Closest to the Line, with Dan Blake winning Men’s Closest to Pin.
Youth Services’ Executive Director Russell Bradbury-Carlin and former board member Timm Harris ran a Putting Contest, won by Cathy Coonan, which raised $248 for the agency.
The Helicopter Golf Ball Drop took place for the 10th year, thanks to the Renaud Bros, Inc. helicopter, piloted by Mike Renaud. (Individuals did not need to be part of the tournament to buy golf balls, priced at $100 each, nor be present at the drop to win.) All 100 balls were sold this year, a record, according to organizers, who credit Karen Bergstrom of Belle Notte, who sold 31 balls to patrons of the Bella Notte bar.
A bucket of golf balls were dropped from 20 feet on the fairway at the Brattleboro Country Club. The winner of the $3,000 cash prize was Tami Purcell of Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country with ball No. 52 landing 23.5 inches from the hole. Linda Teittinen (ball No. 36) and Tim Dandrea (ball No. 50) had the next closest balls.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro's Youth Services during its 37th annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Youth Services Corporate Sponsors include Pacesetters The Richards Group; Brattleboro Subaru; Headwater Precision LLC. Presenters for the Golf Tournament are NorthStar and G.S. Precision. Other Presenters in 2022 have been Chroma for CORNSTOCK and Guilford Sound for BRATTROCK. Sustainers are: Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors; Brattleboro Savings & Loan; Law Office of Crispe & Crispe; DMI Paving; Edward Jones Investment; Holiday Inn Express; 802 Credit Union; Silver Forest of Vermont, Inc; Swiss Precision Turning; Vermont Country Deli and VSECU. Patron Sponsors are: Beadniks; Chadwick & Spensley PLLC; Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC; Market 32/Golub Foundation; RetroMusic; Stevens & Associates; and Trust Co. of Vermont. Associate Sponsors are: Cota & Cota, Inc; and WW Building Supply.
All proceeds from the tournament, which annually nets close to $15,000, will help support Youth Services’ programs. Celebrating its 50th year helping local families thrive, Youth Services promotes the healthy development of nearly 1,500 of our neighbors each year.