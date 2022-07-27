Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.