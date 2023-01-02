BRATTLEBORO — Harris Hill Nordic team members attended developmental ski jumping camps in New Hampshire and Connecticut during winter break.
At the Andover Outing Club's two-day Development and Training Camp, the HHN jumpers worked on agility, getting into deeper in-run positions, and their landings. Some of the more advanced jumpers honed their telemark landings and tried to get more air on the bigger jumps.
The Andover, N.H., facility has lots of jumps for several abilities, including 10m, 18m, 30m and 38-meter jumps.
Brattleboro's Todd Einig was one of the many coaches at the event. There were also lots of parent volunteers there.
HHN's Spencer Jones, Ava Joyal, Ranger Joyal, Myles Billings, Wesley Leonard, Theo Margerit, Montaine Margerit and Louis H. all participated.
Andover Outing Club will host the first youth ski jumping competition of the 2023 season on Saturday at 8 a.m.
HHN's Ava Joyal would then attend Salisbury Winter Sports Association's development camp in Salisbury, Conn. Joyal, along with jumpers from all over the northeast and New York City, worked on agility and balance, and also practiced on a 20-meter jump.
