BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is now accepting registrations for fall youth activities and sports.
You may register for activities and programs by doing one of the following: 1)in-person Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m., or 2)online at https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html.
There is a $10 fee for late registration beginning Sept. 2. Anyone registering on or after Sept. 9 must go to the Gibson Aiken Center Main Office to be added to a waitlist and will be permitted to register for the program only if space allows.
Among the programs offered are grades 1-2 soccer, grades 3-4 soccer and grades 5-6 soccer, each at $35 for Brattleboro residents and $50 for all others. There will be one practice and one game per week, with games taking place on Saturday mornings. Shin guards are required for all games and practices, and players are advised to bring a full water bottle to each.
A kindergarten soccer program is also offered at $25 for Brattleboro residents and $40 for all others. It will be held on Mondays from Sept. 12 to Oct. 17, but will not take place on Oct. 10. There are two options to you, including 4-4:45 p.m. and 5-5:45 p.m. (there is a maximum of 15 participants for each). Shin guards are required for all games and practices. Don't forget to bring a full water bottle to each.
Flag football, provided from Sept. 11 to Oct. 16, is offered for those in grades 1-6. Players will work on basic skills, drills, agility for both offense and defense, and play flag football games, all under the direction of Brattleboro Union High School varsity football coach Chad Pacheco. Participants must wear cleats or sneakers and have a mouth guard. The program will be held on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fees are $50 for Brattleboro residents and $65 for everyone else.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration forms and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for a program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.