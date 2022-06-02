BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department and Jay Cudworth will be offering a youth softball camp the week of July 25-29 for those in grades 3-8. It will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day on Living Memorial Park's lower field.
The fee is $125 for Brattleboro residents and $140 for everyone else.
With a focus on fundamentals, this softball camp will help participants develop good habits and proper techniques that players will be able to utilize on the softball field. Experienced coaches will help increase knowledge of the game and build confidence at the plate. All participants should show up with a glove, sneakers/cleats, a bat if they have one, and a snack for the morning break.
You can register in-person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, or online at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html.
For all programs, events, facility information and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.