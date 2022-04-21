BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Country Club’s Golf Pro, Michael Zaranek, will be offering four women’s clinics to help golfers and potential golfers increase their enjoyment of the game.
“Golf is a great game for women,” said Zaranek. “Clinics help develop basic skills. Golf is challenging, but with practice and patience, it can be very empowering and fun.”
The cost will be $10 per person, per clinic. You can attend as many of the clinics as you would like. Clubs will be available for participants to borrow.
“Mike is a gifted teacher of the game of golf,” said Marilyn Scholl, president of the Women’s Golf Association. “Every time I interact with Mike, my game improves and as my game improves, I have more fun. These clinics are a great value.”
The schedule for the four clinics looks like this: April 30 at 10 a.m., April 30 at noon, May 4 at 4 p.m. (focusing on chipping and putting), and May 11 at 4 p.m. (focusing on driver and long irons).
Brattleboro Country Club is located at 58 Senator Gannett Drive. The clinics are sponsored by Brattleboro Country Club Women’s Golf Association. For more information, contact Zaranek at 802-257-7380.