MONTPELIER — With the goal of creating COVID-safe gathering spaces in downtowns and village centers for the winter tourism season, the state on Thursday launched its ”Better Places” campaign and announced it will distribute $90,000 in grant funding to make it happen.
Gov. Phil Scott’s administration, along with the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development and the Vermont Community Foundation, announced the program with the hope of “creating places in downtowns and village centers to safely serve residents and visitors this winter and into the coming year.”
In a press release, Scott said the initiative carries forward on his commitment to growing the economy in all 14 of Vermont’s counties and revitalizing downtowns and village centers.
“As we begin to rebuild in 2021, grants like Better Places are essential to ensuring the benefits of our recovery are felt in every corner of the state,” Scott said.
The funding is intended to help communities reimagine and reopen public spaces for safe dining, shopping and recreation, while showcasing what makes them unique.
A wide variety of concepts could qualify, including pocket parks, creative art projects, village events and cultural programming, pop-up spaces, winter markets, and streetscape improvements, according to the release.
“The grants will help communities quickly and creatively transform sidewalks, streets, parking lots, town greens and other public spaces to support public health and expand commerce in their communities,” ACCD Secretary Lindsay Kurrle said in the release. “Jump-starting projects that enable small businesses to continue to operate is a critical component to sustaining economic and community vitality this winter, while making the places Vermonters call home better.”
Sarah Waring, the Vermont Community Foundation’s vice president for grants and investments, called the program “a critical component” of the foundation’s long-term recovery strategies, through its COVID-19 Response Fund.
“We are thrilled that the National Life Foundation, the Vermont Arts Council and the Preservation Trust of Vermont are joining to help empower local leaders to create better and safer places,” Waring said in the release.
Towns, non-profit agencies and other community groups may apply to ACCD for grant awards of up to $20,000, with an application deadline of Jan. 22. Program guidelines, application, and FAQs are on the Better Places website, accd.vermont.gov/community-development/funding-incentives/better-places.
Eligible projects must comply with Scott’s state of emergency executive order and its addendums.