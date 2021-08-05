The extended eviction moratorium mandated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention affects five Vermont counties.
The order that was issued Tuesday applies to areas of the country experiencing high levels of coronavirus spread.
It’s intended to keep people out of homeless shelters where the more transmissible delta variant could spread even further.
The five Vermont counties that currently meet the threshold are Bennington, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle and Orleans.
To qualify, a tenant facing eviction for nonpayment of rent must fill out a form and present it to their landlord or the owner of the property.
The new order makes clear that someone protected by the original CDC order would still be protected. It also says that anyone in court for nonpayment of rent but whose case has not yet been completed would be protected by the order.
WCAX-TV reports Vermont advocates say there is plenty of money available to help people with their rent and there is help to walk renters through the application process.
“Even with the complexity of the program, people are still able to navigate it and that’s due in no small part to our community partners,” said Tyler Maas of the Vermont State Housing Authority.
The Vermont Department of Corrections reported Thursday that three correctional officers had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Two officers worked at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington and one at the Northeast Regional Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
One unit of incarcerated individuals at the Chittenden facility will be tested since one of the staff members who tested positive had been in that unit.
Corrections spokeswoman Rachel Feldman said two of the three staff members who tested positive were vaccinated, including the officer who had contact with the inmates in the Chittenden facility. She said just under 81% of Vermont’s entire inmate population has been tested.
“These are the first positive staff cases we’ve seen in our facilities since June,” Commissioner Jim Baker said in a statement.
He said the department joined Gov. Phil Scott in encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. “It’s the best way we can care for ourselves and our neighbors, and hopefully return to life as normal,” Baker said.
The Vermont Department of Health says the number of Vermonters beginning the vaccination process every day is increasing.
Spokesman Ben Truman said that last week about 270 Vermonters a day began the vaccination process. During the first two weeks of July the daily average was about 200.
He said that anecdotal evidence suggests more people are getting vaccinated because of the arrival of the more transmissible delta variant in Vermont.
After escaping from the nature nonprofit that was her home three weeks ago, a desert hawk was recovered Monday by a trainer who said she had lost weight and was hungry.
The hawk, which was born in captivity and participated in flight demonstrations at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee, flew away on July 13.
“She has lost a significant amount of weight. She has a tick — we all can sympathize with that. She’s a little bedraggled. She’s been out for these last eight thunderstorms,” Anna Morris, a trainer, told the Valley News.
The hawk, called Paige, usually weighs about 2.2 pounds, and came back from her stint in the wild weighing 1.5 pounds. That means she lost almost a third of her weight.
A family who lived just a short distance from the nature center reported seeing the Harris’s hawk in their back yard.
“Paige was actually sitting on their back deck, on their railing,” Morris said. “All the trainer had to do was walk up to her and offer her the gloved hand, which she knows is a safe place to be. She seemed to be really keen.”
The trainers fed the hawk a whole quail upon her return.
Harris’s hawks are native to the southwest and are unusually social predators, often living and hunting in small groups.
A small number of birds at the nature nonprofit participate in flight demonstrations, but it is also a sanctuary for injured birds in Vermont, serving some 1,025 last year.
— The Associated Press