Pandemic hotel vouchers for about 700 homeless to end July 1
Vermont is ending its pandemic-related emergency housing in hotels and motels for some of the homeless population because the program is not sustainable, hotel capacity is shrinking and it was never meant to be a permanent solution, said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith on Tuesday.
Roughly 700 people, or about a third of the homeless people put up in motels during the coronavirus pandemic, will no longer be eligible on July 1, officials estimate.
“This was possible because the public health and travel restrictions essentially closed Vermont tourism and hotels and motels stepped up,” Smith said during the governor’s weekly coronavirus briefing. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reimbursing the state for the nearly $79 million cost of the program, he said. It was projected to rise to $108 million in fiscal year 2022 if changes weren’t made while federal reimbursement is uncertain, he said.
“Hotels and motels have been a valuable resource for … Vermonters experiencing homelessness, but they were never intended to be a permanent solution,” Smith said. “Those living in hotels for an extended period of time experience isolation, and difficulty accessing services such as meals and mental health or substance use treatment,” he said, adding that local emergency services are strained responding to needs of the expanded program.
The Legislature asked the Human Services Agency to create a work group to come up with a transition plan, Smith said. The plan was accepted by the legislature and includes a more expansive program than before the pandemic — estimated to cost $41 million, compared to $6 million pre-pandemic, he said.
The new rules provide 84 days of emergency housing for families with children, households with a person who is disabled or over age 60, pregnant women, and households fleeing domestic or sexual violence, he said. Families with children and some disabled households will be able to stay longer.
Homeless service providers are working with households who will lose their hotel voucher eligibility to develop plans, and the state is giving out a $2,500 payment to each household, which also have access to up to $8,000 in housing funds per household, Smith said. Other state benefits are also available, he said.
“The goal is to transition households to other housing options, whether it’s permanent housing or other shared living arrangements,” he said.
The state is investing $120 million to build this housing while also encouraging shelters to reopen and expand, he said.
Vermont’s unemployment rate 2.6% for May, pre-pandemic level
Vermont’s unemployment rate was 2.6 percent for May, a decrease from 2.9 percent for April, the state Labor Department reported Wednesday.
The rate put Vermont back to pre-pandemic levels, Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said.
“This is not completely unexpected as the work search was reinstated in May 2021 and a number of COVID work search exemptions were still in place at the time,” Harrington said in a statement.
“Before COVID, the Vermont labor market had a historically low unemployment rate and was experiencing a shortage of workers,” Harrington added. “We are now seeing similar conditions as restrictions have lifted and businesses across all industries look to move past this recent global health event.”
The seasonally adjusted Vermont data for May show the Vermont civilian labor force increased by 378 from April. The number of employed people increased by 1,296 and the number of unemployed persons decreased by 918.
The May unemployment rates for Vermont’s 17 labor market areas ranged from 1.2 percent in Barre-Montpelier, Burlington-South Burlington, and Middlebury to 2.4 percent in Woodstock.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2021 was 5.8 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from the April rate.
Norman Rockwell Museum to close after decades
Norman Rockwell Museum of Vermont is planning to close its doors at the end of the year, almost half a century after its opening.
The museum recently reopened after being closed for months because of the pandemic. Business has been slow since the decline in tourism and travel during the last year, the Rutland Herald reported.
Co-owner Colleen Schreiber said that they are trying to sell their retail stock but there is no definitive closing date for now.
Schreiber also cited personal health concerns as a reason why they are closing the museum.
“We’re in our 80s,” Schreiber said. “We have our health issues and nobody to turn it over to.”
Currently, the museum owners are trying to find a new home for the art collection in Vermont before the official closing, which Schreiber said will be before the fall.
Schreiber said the museum had been open for more than 40 years and it housed 2,000 of Rockwell’s commercial art works.
“It would appear at this time there’s not a market for (the museum), which is a shame because the Norman Rockwell legacy is a Vermont signature,” said Lyle Jepson, executive director of the Chamber & Economic Development for the Rutland Region.
Rutland to celebrate easing of pandemic
The city of Rutland is planning a “Parade of Heroes” and a number of other activities to mark the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In their first in-person meeting since March 2020, the Board of Alderman on Monday approved the parade for Aug. 28.
The board also approved two events in September, and a whoopie-pie festival in October.
“Back, probably before the holidays, we were all starved to be out with other people,” said Lyle Jepson, executive director of Community and Economic Development for the Rutland Region. “We were fortunate enough to be able to stay home. A lot of people were not fortunate enough to be able to stay home.”
People working in health care, retail, education and similar fields, can sign up to participate in the parade. There will also be speeches, a free concert and fireworks.
The Rutland Herald reports the parade originally was planned to coincide with the whoopie-pie festival, but was moved up because Vermont’s state of emergency, which expired June 15, ended earlier than expected.
The whoopie pie festival is scheduled for Oct. 9.
“The whoopie pie festival is just to have a blast,” Jepson said. “It’s ‘whoopie, we’re out of COVID.’”
