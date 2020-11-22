Police investigating suspicious death
Law enforcement officials are investigating a suspicious death at a hotel in Rutland, Vermont State Police said Sunday.
The agency said police were called to the Quality Inn at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a disturbance in a hotel room.
It said responding officers found a man dead in the room.
Police didn’t provide additional details, saying only that the body has been brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.
The identity of the victim is also under investigation, and no one is currently in custody in connection with this case, state police said.
The agency said anyone with information about the incident should call its office in Rutland.
The state police major crime and criminal investigations units are investigating, along with Rutland police.
Forest Service allows tree cutting with permit
Vermonters who want to cut down their own Christmas trees can do so in the Green Mountain National Forest with a $5 permit.
Permits will be available to buy online with a $2.50 service fee or in-person at a Green Mountain National Forest office.
This year, in support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, the Forest Service will provide every fourth and fifth grade students a free Christmas tree voucher by registering online, Forest officials said.
The students who register must present a printed voucher to get the free Christmas tree permit.
Trees may only be cut in designated areas and may not be over 20 feet tall. They also must be cut no higher than 6 inches off the ground. Permit holders must remove all woody debris from road surfaces, ditches, and culvert openings where the tree was cut down, the Forest Service said.
Men posing as wardens assault homeowner
State police are seeking two men they say assaulted a homeowner while impersonating officers from the state fish and wildlife department.
Vermont State Police said the suspects claimed to be game wardens when they physically assaulted a homeowner in Highgate, a town along the Canadian border, in the early Friday morning hours.
The agency said the men wore dark colored jackets, camouflaged pants and face masks and strangled the homeowner and pointed a firearm.
Police say anyone with information about the incident should contact the St. Albans state police barracks.
16-day deer hunting season into 2nd week
Deer hunters will be out in the forests of Vermont again this weekend as the state’s 16-day rifle deer hunting season goes into its second week.
The season that began Nov. 14 runs through Nov. 29.
The sales of hunting licenses are up in Vermont this year and officials expect a lot of hunters to be in the woods.
Public health officials are warning that the virus that causes COVID-19 is easily spread in hunting camps. And the state has banned multiple household gatherings, both inside and out.
As a result, Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter said he expected that many hunters are hunting from home this year.
The rifle deer season is in addition to separate seasons for archery and hunting with muzzle loaders.
— The Associated Press