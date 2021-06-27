After 7 years, construction finished in Vermont downtown
After seven years, a downtown construction project in the Vermont town of Brandon is finished.
Town and state officials on Thursday walked and surveyed the entire stretch of construction of the nearly $30 million project that spanned a little over a mile through Brandon’s downtown. It included new sidewalks, curbs and roadwork.
“Just glad it’s done, it’s all we’re really thinking about,” Brandon Town Manager David Atherton told WCAX-TV.
Scott Robertson of the Vermont Agency of Transportation said the U.S. Route 7 portion of construction took about three years.
“It’s a huge difference safety-wise, the safety features are in place,” Robertson said. “This is a lot easier of a town to drive through and it looks great, so I think it was a huge success.”
DMV assessing post-pandemic service plan
Officials at the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles are still trying to determine how services will be offered to the public in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All COVID-19 restrictions were lifted earlier this month after Vermont vaccinated more than 80 percent of the eligible population, but a number of DMV offices across the state remain closed.
WCAX-TV reports the DMV has increased the services it offers online. “DMV is assessing whether returning to the previous operational schedule for the satellite offices is still effective and efficient for customers and the State.”
The DMV has been administering road tests since last summer and locations in Bennington, Montpelier, Newport, Rutland, South Burlington, and Springfield are open for in-person services now.
No final decisions have been made about how DMV will operate in the future.
Vermont Transportation Agency warns of rail trespassing
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is warning about an increase in the number of people trespassing on railroad tracks since Amtrak passenger rail service was suspended last year.
Amtrak services are due to resume in Vermont July 19 now that the pandemic has eased and agency officials are warning people to be careful around railroad tracks. They say it can take a train a mile to stop.
Every year many people are killed or injured at highway-rail crossings and at other locations along railroad tracks across the country.
“We really want to get the word out there, that when you see tracks you need to think trains because they come on, there is no set schedule, they can come at any time and they are moving a lot faster than you think they are moving,” said Toni Hamburg Clithero, the Vermont Agency of Transportation’s program manager for Amtrak grants.
Vermont vineyard acquires existing Addison County vineyard
Shelburne Vineyard has acquired Lincoln Peak Vineyard about 24 miles south in New Haven.
It plans to open the Addison County winery’s tasting room on July 9 for the summer and fall, the Burlington Free Press reported.
“We have worked closely with Lincoln Peak’s founders, the Granstroms, for many years,” Shelburne Vineyard said on its website this week. “When Chris Granstrom recently decided it was time to retire, we were honored that he approached us to work with him, and that we could carry on the legacy he’s built.”
In the spring of 2006, Shelburne Vineyard purchased its first Marquette grape vines from Lincoln Peak, and the two wineries “were in friendly competition while always communicating, sharing tastings, and learning from each other,” wrote Ken Albert, founder and owner of Shelburne Vineyard, in a letter posted to the vineyard’s website.
Shelburne Vineyard managed five of 12 acres of Lincoln Peak’s vines in the past two seasons, according to Albert. “So now we are taking on this awesome challenge: continuing the path that Chris started,” he wrote.
The tasting room will be open from noon-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.
— The Associated Press