ST. ALBANS — The Vermont State Police issued an alert to the public Friday after receiving several reports that Vermonters have received phone calls purporting to be from the St. Albans Barracks and asking for personal information.
“The phone number that appears on caller ID is the correct phone number for the St. Albans Barracks, 802-524-5993, but these calls are not originating with the state police,” VSP spokesman Adam Silverman said in a press release. “Importantly, calls that do originate from the state police do not display the public-facing phone numbers of the individual barracks, but instead the caller ID shows a general Department of Public Safety exchange.”
The VSP reminded people never to give out personal information to unknown or suspicious callers. If there are any questions about the legitimacy of a call, people should hang up, look up the correct phone number, and contact the agency or service directly to verify the request, police said.
People are encouraged to report suspicious calls to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office at 800-649-2424 or ago.cap@vermont.gov, or through the AG’s website at https://ago.vermont.gov/cap-for-consumers/.