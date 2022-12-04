MONTPELIER — State Rep. Kathleen James was elected Saturday by her fellow Democrats in the state House of Representatives as assistant majority leader, giving her significant influence in how the upcoming 2023-24 session will unfold.
James, who was reelected to a third term representing the Bennington-4 district last month, was voted into the leadership role — also known as majority whip — by the House Democratic Caucus when it met Saturday. House Speaker Jill Krowinski of Burlington and Majority Leader Emily Long of Newfane were also reelected to their roles.
“It’s a policy- and people-intensive position,” James said of her role.
The job also comes with membership on a pair of influential tri-partisan committees — the House Rules Committee, which directly affects how bills are brought to the House floor and whether rules suspensions will be sought; and the Joint Rules Committee, which addresses the operation of the entire Legislature.
James said she was honored that Krowinski and Long asked her to seek the position.
With some significant education issues coming to the Legislature next month, James said she requested that she be allowed to continue on the House Education Committee, where she’s served the past four years. Committee assignments are made by the speaker and announced when the new biennium begins.
“I want to continue to be a voice there,” James said of the House Education panel. “We’ve got really important legislation coming that will impact independent schools, and that’s near and dear to me. And so I’m very much hoping I will be allowed to continue my committee assignment there.”
“I thought really long and hard about whether taking this position would be a positive for our constituents, for our community and for our district, and I know that it will be,” James added. “Having a voice in leadership is only for the good.”
While the term “whip” has its roots in parliamentary arm-twisting to maintain party discipline on important votes, that's not how James sees the role, or herself. (“I hate the title 'whip,' but I don’t control the job title,” she said.)
She said she told Krowinski and Long that she sees the role as primarily about listening, and fostering collaboration and consensus. It’s a big role, as the Democratic caucus alone is now 104 members — including more than 40 first-term lawmakers.
“The Democratic caucus alone is a very diverse group of people coming from all over the state, with different life experiences and a lot of different perspectives,” James said. “When we bring bills to the floor we want the highest possible vote total — not because we’re keeping count, but because that means we succeeded in building consensus.”
James also sees her work as reaching out to Republicans, Progressives and Independents. It's work she prepared for this summer, taking part in two invitation-only bipartisan legislative leadership conferences.
That work starts early, she added, when bills are first assigned to committees and have hearings. James said her role will be to reach out to members on complicated and/or controversial bills early in the process.
It’s important, she said, “to go out proactively to people and say ‘Hey, this is a more complicated bill, how are you feeling about it? How will it impact your community? What does leadership need to know?’ It’s taking all that feedback and bringing it back to leadership so that people’s questions get answered and issues get resolved early in the process."
James will be starting her third term in the Legislature next month. A journalist who was active in community organizing, James first ran and won in 2018, and was reelected in 2020 and 2022 running as a joint ticket with fellow Manchester Democrat Rep. Seth Bongartz.