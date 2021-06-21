MONTPELIER — The draft of a plan to assess and improve the health of the Batten Kill, Hoosic, and Walloomsac watersheds is available for public comment, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has announced.
The plan, available on the DEC’s website, https://dec.vermont.gov/, will be the subject of informational meetings on June 24 and July 8 that are open to the public and viewable online. Public comments on the plan will be accepted through July 22.
The Basin Plan encompasses portions of 16 towns in Southwestern Vermont, including Arlington, Bennington, Dorset, Glastenbury, Manchester, Peru, Pownal, Readsboro, Rupert, Sandgate, Shaftsbury, Stamford, Stratton, Sunderland, Winhall and Woodford.
The plan offers a health assessment of the rivers, lakes, and wetlands within the Batten Kill, Hoosic River, and Walloomsac River watersheds. It outlines 39 strategies to improve water quality, including methods to decrease runoff from farms and roads, protect and restore water bodies, and limit overflows from wastewater treatment facilities.
The plan also provides tips for landowners, watershed organizations, and towns interested in receiving funding and technical assistance to help protect and restore water resources.
“Tactical basin plans are an extremely useful tool for conservation organizations and citizens alike, to understand local watersheds, their history, and upcoming needs,” said Katy Crumley, District Manager at the Bennington County Conservation District. “The new basin plan has been clearly written, well organized, and is filled with helpful tables and diagrams.
The plan will focus our conservation efforts over the next five years, to ensure that these Hudson River tributaries and their residents are well served.”
Scientists from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and local nonprofit organizations will be hosting two meetings for the public to learn about the Basin 1 plan and provide comments and suggestions.
The June 24 meeting will be held virtually from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; to join, visit https://tinyurl.com/amrw79mu. The July 8 meeting, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., will be virtual, with an in-person option. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2f3v329v to join, or attend at the Arlington Town Hall, 3828 VT Route 7A, Arlington.
Copies of the draft plan are at https://dec.vermont.gov/water-investment/watershed-planning/tactical-basin-planning/basin1. To request a hard copy, contact Angie Allen at Angie.Allen@vermont.gov or call 802-490-9081.
Comments should be directed by email to ANR.Basin1Comments@vermont.gov, or by mail to Angie Allen, Basin 1 Comments, 430 Asa Bloomer State Office Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT, 05701-5903. Comments should be postmarked or submitted via email by 4:30 p.m. on July 22, 2021.
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation partnered with the Bennington County Regional Commission, the Bennington County Natural Resource Conservation District, Trout Unlimited, the Batten Kill Conservancy, the Hoosic River Watershed Association, and the Batten Kill Watershed Alliance to draft the plan and host the upcoming public events.
To learn more, visit the Basin 1 tactical basin planning website at https://dec.vermont.gov/water-investment/watershed-planning/tactical-basin-planning/ basin1.