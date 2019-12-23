Leveling the playing field Local organization gets resources to communities affected by pollution

Posted Monday, December 23, 2019 4:36 pm

BRATTLEBORO — Helping those most affected by pollution to fight for the health of themselves, their families and their communities is the main mission of Coming Clean, which has been based in Vermont since 2008.

"The way we orient our focus is from the bottom up, working with and to support communities that are impacted first and worst from these issues," said Judy Davidson, who co-founded the organization in Boston in 2001. "These are people who are living next to refineries, gas-powered plants, coal facilities or chemical and pesticide facilities."

Coming Clean, which has more than 200 partners, works with historically marginalized communities that have not been heard over the organized voice of the industries that are contaminating their communities, said Davidson. Those partners include the Natural Resources Defense Council, Earth Justice, the Union of Concerned Scientists, Clean and Healthy New York, and the Environmental Health Strategy Center in Maine. Other member organizations include the Science and Environmental Health Network, the American Sustainable Business Council and health-affected groups such as breast cancer prevention groups and learning disabilities associations.

Coming Clean has issued a number of reports that show facilities that heavily pollute the environment are located predominantly in regions where minorities and poor people reside. These are communities, said Davidson, that don't have the resources to fight the fossil fuel and chemical industries and are often ignored or pushed to the back of the line by foundations that fund environmental causes.

"Often these foundations fail to see that every successful movement has been driven by people who are most directly impacted," said Davidson. "We try to level the playing field between those massive partners and these tiny groups so that they're working together successfully. We build capacity on the ground in the most disadvantaged areas. We pass through funds to enable people to participate at a level they've been precluded from doing for a variety of historical and contemporary reasons. These are the most disenfranchised people, who have been actively ignored and don't have the resources, knowledge and money to fight back."

Coming Clean receives its funding from private foundations, individual donations and its members, who see the injustice that is happening in the most affected communities.

"They want to work with organizations who just heretofore didn't have the capacity to respond," said Davidson. "We have the staff to enable that, to bridge and support that work. We are a knowledge hub and a campaigning space for those organizations to work together.

Coming Clean has nine staff members and another dozen or so who receive stipends to work on these issues, she said.

Article Continues After These Ads

"The rest of our partners are leaders within their own organizations who come together to align strategies so that we can together attack the issues no single organization or strategy can," said Davidson from her office at 28 Vernon St., formerly the Marlboro College Graduate Center. "Coming Clean brings a sense of clarity around a strategy and an alignment. We are stronger when we are working in a multi disciplinary fashion. Before Coming Clean, people would work on water but they weren't working on air. Or they worked on worker protection but they weren't actually in the community thinking about what is coming off the plant and into the home. Or they were working on incineration and disposal but not on products or on manufacturing. Coming Clean breaks those silos down."

This allows the organizations to join together in "an altruistic trade association for the non-profit environmental health and justice field," said Davidson. That unity, that sense of clarity and alignment was missing in communities around the nation that were seeking environmental justice, said Davidson, but it wasn't missing in the corporations that were causing the problems.

"The big fossil fuel industries, which are also the chemical manufacturing industries, which are also the agricultural pesticide industries ... they're all the same," she said. "They fight for each other."

And while Vermont doesn't have many of the facilities that are mostly located in the mid-Atlantic and Gulf states, environmental contamination is everywhere. This was recently brought to attention with the news that drinking water in some communities, such as Bennington and Mount Holly, is contaminated with perfluorooctanesulfonic acids, PFAS, or what Davidson calls "forever chemicals."

"Though Brattleboro is far removed from the industrial polluter problems we are fighting to change, but we are not exempt from impacts in any way," she said. "Whether it's these chemicals that are silently moving through the groundwater towards people wells, or tons of nuclear waste just south of here, these chemicals are persistent and bio-accumulative and toxic. They build up in the food chain so there is not a person in this city, who does not have hundreds of industrial chemicals coursing through their systems. It's in our homes, it's in our businesses, it's in our bodies, in the breast milk, in the fish, in the wildlife, it's in the air."

Davidson also said it's a false narrative that it's either jobs or the environment.

"Almost anyone will say your health is the most important thing that you have," she said. "Of course, we all need to be secure, but we are giving massive subsides to the oil companies to continue to search for energy that is raining down on us in the form of sunshine every day. And when you are thinking about your children, grandchildren or great grandchildren, that is magnified. Some of the most engaged people are the parents and the grandparents and great grandparents. In a very real sense we want to have a thriving economy and in hypothetically we might be willing to trade someone else's health for that but not our own. That's what's happening right now."

To learn more about Coming Clean and the work it does, visit comingcleaninc.org.

Bob Audette can be contacted at 802-254-2311, ext. 151, or raudette@reformer.com.