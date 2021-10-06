BRATTLEBORO — Dean McColgan stopped a penalty kick and Birch Berkfield tallied twice to lead the Brattleboro Storm soccer teams during Week 4 in Massachusetts league play.
The Storm’s U-10 team defeated Ludlow 8-2 on Saturday.
The winners used great teamwork, spacing, dribbling into space, communication, and passing to get the job done. The diamond midfield worked to perfection while McColgan was the hero with a huge save on a penalty kick.
In U-14 girls action, Annabelle Brookes and Melodie Gilbert were Brattleboro’s standouts during a 6-0 loss. Abby Henry, Emerson Frehsee, Emma Lafayette-Havens and Amelia Moore all scored in the Storm’s 4-0 victory over Chicopee.
Brattleboro’s U-14 Coed team earned its first win of the year, beating West Springfield 3-1 behind Berkfield’s twin tallies. Rowan Carse added an insurance goal for the Storm.