BELLOWS FALLS — Superintendent of School Christopher Pratt has taken out a ‘no trespass’ order against school director Jason Terry, which prohibits him from the grounds of Bellows Falls Union High School and its activities, after he got into a public dispute with Principal Christopher Hodsden.
The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union superintendent said Friday via email he took out the order out of concern for the faculty, staff and students at the high school after several of them witnessed a verbal confrontation between Terry and Hodsden late last month at the high school.
“The no-trespass order was issued to Mr. Terry because the faculty, staff, and students that witnessed his behavior at the school felt threatened by his actions and comments that he had made the week before,” Pratt said.
Hodsden earlier this week said despite the confrontation he didn’t feel physically threatened by Terry, while noting he was used to what he called bullying behavior. A part-time nurse at BFUHS, Rebecca Stockwell, had gone to the Rockingham School Board Monday night and asked that Terry resign because of his behavior, saying he had threatened people.
Terry said the ‘no trespass’ order had only made things more complicated. He said it will not keep him from attending Monday night’s BFUHS meeting, since the meetings have been held remotely for the past year during the pandemic.
Terry, a Rockingham resident, is a member of both the BFUHS and Rockingham school boards, got into a verbal confrontation with Hodsden on March 30 about his son, Terry said Friday.
The next day, by coincidence, Terry and his wife met with Pratt at a pre-arranged meeting to talk about other issues that pre-dated the March 30 dispute with Hodsden, which Terry declined to discuss Friday.
His son, along with four other Bellows Falls students, had driven to Keene, N.H., for a tryout for a basketball team, a distance of 13 miles. State COVID-19 protocols limit travel to New Hampshire to only five miles without triggering a quarantine order, and school officials said the son — and the other players — had to go into a quarantine, Terry said. As a result, his son was not able to take the SAT test at BFUHS.
His son did go into a quarantine and after seven days got a COVID-19 test and was cleared to return to school, Terry said. He said they knew the trip to Keene was outside the limit set by the state, but he said other students had exceeded the limit and hadn’t faced a quarantine from school officials.
“I’m just a dad trying to protect my kids,” said Terry, a father of five, including three still in school.
Terry said he had been seeking a meeting with Pratt, Hodsden and Molly Banik, chairwoman of the BFUHS board, since then to discuss the situation which led to the confrontation at the school, and to apologize.
So, he said he was surprised to get the “No Trespass” order via email on Thursday from Pratt.
Pratt said that Terry had not apologized and that was another reason behind the order.
“The ‘No Trespass’ was sent to Mr. Terry because after a week of no apology or statement that may have put these individuals at ease only heightened the concerns among the people who witnessed his behavior,” he said.
WNESU Chairman David Clark of Westminster said he had been trying for the past week to get all sides to sit down and resolve the dispute privately.
“I think that Jason Terry is a dedicated school board member who’s in it for the long haul. I am aware of his unfortunate run-in with High School Principal Chris Hodsden, and I am also aware that he has made repeated attempts to meet with the administrative leadership team and our board chair to talk about it, and as far as I’m aware there has been no response from them about it,” Clark said Friday.
“Personally, I think issuing a ‘no trespass order’ more than a week after the incident is a cheap shot, but it looks like we’ll be holding a very public discussion about it on Monday night,” he said.
Pratt said that Terry, despite being a board member, was being treated as a member of the public under identical circumstances.
“Regardless of this being a board member or anyone else the outcome of issuing a ‘No Trespass’ would have been the same,” he wrote.
Terry said that the WNESU’s attorney, Pietro Lynn, who held a board training session Thursday night, said that “board member issue” listed on Monday night’s BFUHS agenda was not a allowable reason for a closed-door or executive session. He said he hoped to sit down with Pratt and the others privately before the meeting.
“I’d like to settle this dispute and move forward,” said Terry, who said that BFUHS Chairwoman Banik had left him a message Thursday night to sit down with him one-on-one, but he said he wanted the four of them to sit down.
If they don’t, Terry said, he will have no option but to hire a lawyer, and he said the whole issue had been very upsetting to him and his family. He said neither the administration nor the two boards have the power to remove him from the two different school boards, to which he was elected by Rockingham residents.