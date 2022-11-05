BURLINGTON — A West Haven man, who authorities linked to the theft of large excavator equipment in Winhall, was sentenced Friday to 21 months in prison for unlawful possession of a loaded firearm by a convicted felon.
Michael J. Brillon, 59, who will get credit for 10 months in prison, clearly was unhappy with the sentence in U.S. District Court. Brillon, who has a lengthy criminal record, told the court he expects he will lose his property and that his girlfriend, who has cancer, will be dead by the time he is free from prison.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford also ordered Brillon to serve a 2-year term of supervised release after his incarceration for having the 9 millimeter semiautomatic.
The case unfolded as part of a joint stolen property investigation by Winhall, Wilmington, Bennington and Fair Haven Police Departments and Vermont State Police that eventually led to the execution of a search warrant at Brillon’s property in West Haven on January 6.
Police learned Brillon was in possession of three firearms, including one that had been stolen, and that he had been making threatening statements, including to his brother, Patrick Sears, court records show.
Two of the guns – a Winchester 30-30 and a Remington 30-06 — belonged to a second defendant, who had a camper on Brillon’s property at 195 Keyes Rd. in West Haven, defense lawyer Richard Bothfeld maintained in court on Friday.
That defendant, Scott Chandler, 47, of Pittsford was sentenced on Thursday to one year and one day for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine, court records show.
Chandler also was told at his sentencing that he will serve a three-year term of supervised release after his incarceration.
Police say Chandler had staked out the Vermont State Police barracks at Westminster at night in an effort to try to recover drugs from his vehicle, which had been towed.
Brillon’s criminal record includes at least four prior felony convictions and 11 misdemeanor convictions. They include a felony convictions for sexual assault on a minor, obstruction of justice, possession of stolen property and a 2001 aggravated domestic assault case that made it to the U.S. Supreme Court.
After several delays in his case, including Brillon changing his defense lawyers at least five times, a Bennington jury convicted him in June 2004. Brillon, who was also charged as a habitual offender, was later sentenced to serve 12 to 20 years in prison. The Vermont Supreme Court overturned the conviction in March 2008 based on speedy trial claims. However, the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the Vermont high court in 2009 and sent the case back to Vermont.
When police arrested Brillon this year the prosecution maintained he “continues to traffic in marijuana, commit brazen larcenies of heavy equipment and illegally possess multiple firearms.”
Winhall Cpl. John Behan said Peter Haggerty, 36, reported a 2019 John Deere mini excavator stolen from a job site on Vermont Route 11/30 in Winhall.
Besides the Winhall theft, excavators were reported stolen from the Killington Ski Area between late October and Nov. 8, 2021 and from Wilmington on Oct. 20, 2021, Winhall Police said.
While police were searching the property in West Haven, which is on the New York border, Brillon fled through a bathroom window, ran across the street and up a hill before he was caught, Special Agent Eric Brimo of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in court papers.
Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the search.
The federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, had suggested a penalty between 21 and 27 months, Bothfeld proposed a sentence of time served – both 10 months.
Chandler’s federal sentencing guideline proposed a penalty between 30 and 37 months.
According to court records, Chandler was first suspected of drug distribution in the spring of 2020. Chandler was stopped by a Vermont State Trooper while he was driving his 1999 Ford F-250 truck north from Massachusetts into Vermont on Interstate 91 on May 24, 2020.
After a canine alerted on Chandler’s truck, the vehicle was seized pending a state search warrant.
About 24 hours later, while the truck was impounded, Chandler was detected surveilling the impound lot at the Vermont State Police barracks, officials said. They said Chandler was suspected of plotting to enter the lot to access the seized truck. State troopers attempted to approach Chandler, resulting in him fleeing on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed, officials said.
Chandler crashed the motorcycle and was apprehended. Messages on his seized phone confirmed the plan to unlawfully enter the lot, records show. A search of Chandler’s truck resulted in the seizure of approximately 600 bags of fentanyl, approximately 15 grams of crack cocaine, and approximately 14 grams of cocaine, and an electronic scale, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.