WESTMINSTER -- Bellows Falls Union High School board member Jason Terry apologized Monday night for his outburst last month, saying he was just trying to defend his son.
But the status of the 'no trespass order' that Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Christopher Pratt was not discussed and remained in effect.
With almost 100 people watching the regular monthly meeting of the union high school board, Terry apologized, and shortly afterward members of the community weighed in.
It was only after a lengthy closed-door session about hiring the new BFUHS principal and teacher negotiations, that school directors spoke about the controversy, and criticized the handling of the Terry dispute, and the fact that the school's "dirty laundry" was aired so publicly.