The end of one world gives way, hopefully, to a better one

William Bauer, a lead clerk at Market 32 by Price Chopper, in Brattleboro, Vt., restocks the freezer section as they work through the night to make sure everything is up for people as they buy supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Donna Tosi, of Vernon, Vt., works on making masks for the Brattleboro Retreat in her basement sewing room on March 31, 2020 while watching the news about the COVID-19 outbreak. Tosi has made roughly 135 masks so far.
A resident of Vernon Green Nursing Home, in Vernon, Vt., looks out her window as Lisa Tyler, owner of Forever Dream Drafts, in Vernon, Vt., visits the nursing home with her horse to try to bring a smile to the faces of the residents and staff members on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The nursing home is sheltering-in-place because of the COVID-19 pandemic to help prevent the residents from contracting the virus.
Vermont National Guard Sgt. Michael Menard grabs boxes of food and loads them onto people's vehicles at a Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution site at Brattleboro Union High School, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Tricia Suriani, of Brattleboro, Vt., fills out her ballot while her 2-year-old daughter, Clemencia, draws a picture inside a voting booth at the Brattleboro polling site at the American Legion on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Crystal Durocher, a registered nurse with Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, in Townshend, Vt., administers the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to Windham Counties' first recipient, Dr, Kimona Alin, Hospitalist and Emergency Department physician Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Ray Branagan, of Brattleboro, Vt., picks up a meal from Everyone Eats, on Flat Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020. 650 meals were donated by restaurants around the Brattleboro community.Everyone Eats is a program that is funded by the CARES Act and the funds are expected to run out on Dec. 30, 2020.
Jerry Roberge, a paramedic at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, in Brattleboro, Vt. tells Karlie Borst, of Brattleboro, how to administer the COVID-19 test during a drive-thru testing site on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020. BMH has tested around 550 people for the virus using the drive-thru style since November 18, 2020.
Shannon McIntyre, of Brattleboro, Vt., fills out a ballot while Georgie, a Jack Russel Dachshund mix, looks around the Brattleboro polling site at the American Legion while in a backpack on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
A small group of former baristas and their supporters picket in front of Mocha Joes, on Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., as the coffee shop reopens its doors for the first time in three weeks on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The picketers handed out pamphlets that requested a livable wage while outlining the events that unfolded in October. Pierre Capy, an owner of Mocha Joes, said the coffee shop is in the process of hiring new people.
Christian Stromberg, owner and operator of Saxtons River Distillery, in Brattleboro, Vt., uses a table saw while making a door for one for the yurts to help keep them enclosed and warm on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Customers can reserve a yurt while enjoying his products during the cold winter months as the new COVID-19 restrictions have limited his indoor operation.
Jonathan Harris, a technician for F.M. Kuzmeskus Inc., in Gill, Mass., wearing full PPE gear manually sprays disinfectant on a school bus on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The process normally takes him around 15 minutes to spray each school bus but with the new Fast PASS (Personal Air Spray System) system created by BETE Fog Nozzle Inc., of Greenfield, Mass., cuts down the time to three to five minutes. The new system will be installed in the coming weeks on the school buses that are used by the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union.
Brattleboro, Vt., Union High School Principal Steve Perrin takes temperatures of different students on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. This was the first time students returned for in-person learning since March when schools closed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greg Frost, facilities manager at Oak Grove Elementary School, in Brattleboro, Vt., uses a Clorox Total 360 System to spray disinfectant throughout a classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Greg Frost, facilities manager at Oak Grove Elementary School, in Brattleboro, Vt., uses a Clorox Total 360 System to spray disinfectant throughout a classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Each school in the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union has online-only learning on Wednesday to allow the facilities managers at every location to do a deep clean before the second half of the week.
Serenity Smith Forchion, Founder and Producing Director for the New England Center for the Circus Arts, in Brattleboro, Vt., swings from a tree in her yard in Brattleboro on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, as she rehearse for an event called “Circus in Place” that will be held on the first weekend in October. Local performance artists will set up multiple stages in their backyards as audience will travel around.
Ashley Hescock, a second-grader teacher at Dover Elementary School, in Dover. Vt., removes the plastic cover on a Plexiglas window inside the divider that will be put on each student’s desk as she prepares her classroom for the upcoming school year on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Chesterfield, N.H., Volunteer Firefighter Zack Gassett helps with the efforts to put out a brush fire around a ridge at Pisgah State Park, in Chesterfield, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The cause of the four-acre fire is under investigation but is believed to have started from a lightning strike during the storms that passed through the area on Sunday.
Amelia Struthers leads a chat during a vigil for the Black Lives Matter movement in Putney, Vt., on Wednesday evening at the spot where someone graffitied “BLM is Racist” on Main Street from gathering early in the morning on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Members of the Vermont Army National Guard help load vehicles at a food distribution site at the Brattleboro Union High School, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. This is the second time the state of Vermont held a food distribution site in Brattleboro. Nearly 1200 orders were registered that just included perishable food items like chicken and milk.
Darren Goldsmith, general manager for the Latchis Theatre, in Brattleboro, Vt., disinfects each chair inside the main theatre as they prepare to open the doors for the first time on Friday, June 18, 2020, since closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Natowich Field at Brattleboro Union High School, in Brattleboro, Vt., remains empty as the graduation ceremony is moved to an online video that aired on Friday, June 19, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kaiya Rosenberg, 10, of Brattleboro, Vt., helps keep a tradition going by doing a Morris dance on top of Putney Mountain, in Putney, Vt., to welcome the sunrise during May Day on May 1, 2020. The normal celebration that was started in the 1980s was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Separated by a piece of glass, Michael Carey, of Brattleboro, Vt., talks with his sister Sharon Newell, a resident of Pine Heights at Brattleboro Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, by using a phone during a visit on Monday, May 4, 2020. Pine Heights set up a window so families can visit with residents while keeping them separate because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jason Antos, an Advanced EMT for Rescue Inc., puts a COVID-19 testing swab up the nasal passage of Anya Wolfe, of Wardsboro, Vt., during a pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic at the Brattleboro Union High School’s parking lot, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The clinics are part of the state's efforts to ramp up testing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Fred Castine is moved when his family drives by during a parade as Kate Gouin, nurse manager for the fourth floor at Pine Heights at Brattleboro Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Pine Heights organized a parade where family members could drive by and see their loved ones in the nursing home.
Jason Cooper, of Brattleboro, Vt., walks by Twice Upon a Time, on Main Street, in Brattleboro, as they had “Vermont Strong” on display in the window on Thursday, April 9, 2020, during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Kalea Shippee, owner of Salon Meraki, in Brattleboro, Vt., puts the final touches on a heart display with a message “we're in this together” on April 10, 2020. Shippee had to close down her business temporarily because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Judy Wingerter, of Putney, Vt., exits the voting booth with her ballots for the presidential primary and local election at the Putney Central School, during Super Tuesday / Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
In a nearly empty church, Father Justin Baker, of Saint Michael’s Catholic Church, in Brattleboro, Vt., holds an unannounced Mass during Lent on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Mass was filmed by the local public tv station, Brattleboro Community TV, that will air twice on Sunday and on Tuesday. The Mass, which is normally filmed, is a way people can still attend Lent Mass during the COVID-19 outbreak. This was the first time that normal Mass was canceled.
Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg waves to the crowd as he wraps up his speech during a town hall at The Colonial Theatre, in Keene, N.H., on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
The Vermont State Police remove the climate change protesters from the house chambers at the Vermont State House, in Montpelier, Vt., as they interrupt Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s State of the State address on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
People gathered at the Common, in Brattleboro, Vt., for the Protect the Results rally on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Leland & Gray’s Riley Barton gets the ball away from Brattleboro’s Alex Lier during a soccer match at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Claire Huntley, of Wilmington, Vt., and others gather at Pliny Park, in Brattleboro, to show support for President Donald Trump during a rally on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Riley Staiger, of Turner Falls, Mass., gets air at the newly opened skate park at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Couple hundred local firefighters walked 3.43 miles in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, to honor the 343 firefighters who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Serenity Smith Forchion, Founder and Producing Director for the New England Center for the Circus Arts, in Brattleboro, Vt., swings from a tree in her yard in Brattleboro on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, as she rehearse for an event called “Circus in Place” that will be held on the first weekend in October. Local performance artists will set up multiple stages in their backyards as audience will travel around.
Morgon Turner, 13, of Putney, Vt., puts a second coat of yellow paint on the letter B as a team creates a “Black Lives Matter” mural on a section of Westminster West Road, in Putney, on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Susan Avery, of Brattleboro, Vt., fills out the November election ballot that she received in the mail on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. At age 73, Avery said this is the first time that she can remember as an adult being interested in what’s going on in the political scene. “One must be blind to not see what’s happening around us, and we need to make our voices heard,” said Avery.
Kristin Cassidy, a yoga instructor at Bodhifit Hot Yoga, runs a yoga class at the Retreat Farm, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Ashley Hescock, a second-grader teacher at Dover Elementary School, in Dover. Vt., removes the plastic cover on a Plexiglas window inside the divider that will be put on each student’s desk as she prepares her classroom for the upcoming school year on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Brian Cohen, a worker at Parker Construction, uses a tool to smooth out a feature of the new skate park at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Chesterfield, N.H., Volunteer Firefighter Zack Gassett helps with the efforts to put out a brush fire around a ridge at Pisgah State Park, in Chesterfield, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The cause of the four-acre fire is under investigation but is believed to have started from a lightning strike during the storms that passed through the area on Sunday.
Bellows Falls player gets past Brattleboro’s catcher in a summer league baseball game that was held at the Dummerston School, in Dummerston, Vt., on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Amelia Struthers leads a chat during a vigil for the Black Lives Matter movement in Putney, Vt., on Wednesday evening at the spot where someone graffitied “BLM is Racist” on Main Street from gathering early in the morning on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Options for the coming school year are being weighed at Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham, Vt.
Nakia Adams, the organizer of the Youth Rally Against Police Brutality, uses a megaphone as she talks to the crowd gathered on Flat Street, in Brattleboro, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Several hundred people took to the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., to join in the Black Lives Matter march on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Teagan Cairns, a graduating senior from Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., watches the graduation video at the Northfield Drive-In, in Winchester, N.H., on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Members of the Vermont Army National Guard help load vehicles at a food distribution site at the Brattleboro Union High School, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. This is the second time the state of Vermont held a food distribution site in Brattleboro. Nearly 1200 orders were registered that just included perishable food items like chicken and milk.
Darren Goldsmith, general manager for the Latchis Theatre, in Brattleboro, Vt., disinfects each chair inside the main theatre as they prepare to open the doors for the first time on Friday, June 18, 2020, since closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Natowich Field at Brattleboro Union High School, in Brattleboro, Vt., remains empty as the graduation ceremony is moved to an online video that aired on Friday, June 19, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kaiya Rosenberg, 10, of Brattleboro, Vt., helps keep a tradition going by doing a Morris dance on top of Putney Mountain, in Putney, Vt., to welcome the sunrise during May Day on May 1, 2020. The normal celebration that was started in the 1980s was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Separated by a piece of glass, Michael Carey, of Brattleboro, Vt., talks with his sister Sharon Newell, a resident of Pine Heights at Brattleboro Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, by using a phone during a visit on Monday, May 4, 2020. Pine Heights set up a window so families can visit with residents while keeping them separate because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fred Castine is moved when his family drives by during a parade as Kate Gouin, nurse manager for the fourth floor at Pine Heights at Brattleboro Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Pine Heights organized a parade where family members could drive by and see their loved ones in the nursing home.
Jason Cooper, of Brattleboro, Vt., walks by Twice Upon a Time, on Main Street, in Brattleboro, as they had “Vermont Strong” on display in the window on Thursday, April 9, 2020, during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Kalea Shippee, owner of Salon Meraki, in Brattleboro, Vt., puts the final touches on a heart display with a message “we're in this together” on April 10, 2020. Shippee had to close down her business temporarily because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Judy Wingerter, of Putney, Vt., exits the voting booth with her ballots for the presidential primary and local election at the Putney Central School, during Super Tuesday / Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
In a nearly empty church, Father Justin Baker, of Saint Michael’s Catholic Church, in Brattleboro, Vt., holds an unannounced Mass during Lent on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Mass was filmed by the local public tv station, Brattleboro Community TV, that will air twice on Sunday and on Tuesday. The Mass, which is normally filmed, is a way people can still attend Lent Mass during the COVID-19 outbreak. This was the first time that normal Mass was canceled.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., holds a concert rally to a crowd of 1981 people at Keene State College, in Keene, N.H., on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Ski jumpers go down the Harris Hill Ski Jump, in Brattleboro, Vt., during a day of practice on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Todd Harlow, a manager at Harlow's Sugar House, in Putney, Vt., uses a power drill to tap a sugar maple on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
If 2020 were a song, I believe it would be R.E.M.’s "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)," as the world we knew seemed to change overnight. 2020 was a year of growing tensions, fear, sadness and isolation.
The first few weeks into the shutdown, I remember my daughter, who was 3, crying because she couldn’t play with her friends.
The shortages were so bad that many grocery stores had to shorten their hours so staff could restock the shelves at night. In-person school classes were canceled and traditions were changed. People grew more fearful of the deadly virus after it took two loved members of the Deerfield Valley community.
People waited hours in food lines, something similar to the Depression era that you previously only read about in a history book, as the Vermont National Guard tried to feed the hungry. COVID-19 testing sites popped up all around the state, a reminder of an earlier time in my career when I documented humanitarian aid efforts in faraway places.
But this wasn’t a faraway place; these were the lives of people that I see every day being affected financially, emotionally and physically. As the virus dragged on, the spirit of our community grew. Programs like Everyone Eats were created to help feed hundreds of people, and others volunteered their time to make and deliver food to those in need.
The virus was not the only thing that changed us. The death of George Floyd, on May 25, 2020, was the spark that sent many people who feel disenfranchised by our justice system to the streets.
They marched across the nation, and the people in Bellows Falls and Brattleboro rose up as well to have their voices heard. Change is what they demanded, a change to reshape the justice system to treat people fairly in the future. Then, after a message of hate appeared in Putney, they came together to write a message of hope.
The year began with politicians bidding to win the New Hampshire primary, but they came together to suspend their campaigns to limit the spread of the virus. Both sides of the political spectrum held different types of rallies to fire up their bases and turn out the votes in November.
From rallies in Pliny Park in Brattleboro, to parades and car tours, COVID-19 changed the way we handled our election process.
As the year draws to a close, we look back and see that annual events like Strolling of the Heifers, the Fourth of July fireworks, and even spring school sports were canceled. We modified the traditional things, like graduations. We honored the class of 2020 in different ways, as teachers held community parades to bring joy to the students.
Residents armed themselves with sewing needles to answer the wartime-like call for masks, and worked countless hours to make sure those on the frontlines had enough PPE gear, then made sure the people in the community also had enough. Signs of hope popped up around the community, as people encouraged each other to keep going.
A person is only as strong as the community around them, and as a photographer in this area, I have seen this community rise up to the challenge, time and time again. Many will be glad that 2020 is over, but this will be a year to remember as a year that we came together to help each other out. As I keep the R.E.M. song in mind, it was the end of the world as we knew it, but I feel fine.