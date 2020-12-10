BRATTLEBORO — Rabbi Avremy Raskin, director of the Chabad Jewish Center, reads a blessing before lighting the menorah during the first night of Chanukah on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Trending Now
-
Brattleboro Union High School reports COVID cases
-
Putney barbecue icon remembered
-
No questions COVID testing at BMH
-
Rockingham Recycling Center has new leadership
-
Amtrak station project expands parking
-
'Life needs candles': Anonymous donor pays for 50 $100 grocery cards
-
Vermont State Police investigating threats against Secretary of State's office
-
Everyone Eats: Lifeline for local businesses set to expire Dec. 30
-
Vermont prepares for vaccines
-
Vermont mental health experts warn about COVID fatigue