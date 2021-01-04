HOOSICK, N.Y. — When the Bennington Battlefield opens up next spring, a new replica cannon will be on display.
The cannon was donated by Ohio resident Michael Kasler in honor of his ancestor, Johann Kasler, who fought in and survived the Battle of Bennington.
Kasler’s donation will highlight a seldom-told part of the Revolutionary War time period. During the fighting between the Americans and the British, so-called Hessian troops — German soldiers — fought with the British.
“My family has known about my ancestor being wounded in the Battle of Bennington forever. It seems as kind of a letter was written in 1921, I believe, from one of my great grandmothers talking about the battle and his wounding,” Kasler said. “So it wasn’t new information is something we’ve known all the time, but I don’t think that any of my ancestors have actually visited the Battlefield.”
One of those Germans, Kasler’s ancestor, was wounded in the battle, and afterward shot a second time by a patriot soldier as he lay wounded helplessly on the ground. According to legend, a compassionate patriot named Peter Howe witnessed the second shooting and took Kasler to a doctor, who saved his life. Kasler recovered and remained in America after the war.
“I have donated this in the memory of Johann Kasler, and for all his descendants. I hope it helps bring to light more of the story of how these German soldiers came to be part of the American Revolution and dispel some of the myths from that time,” Michael Kasler said.
After getting in contact with David Pitlyk, a historic site assistant at the Battlefield, Kasler and his wife stopped to visit the site after a trip to the Boston area.
“I knew the spot where my ancestor was situated. And I’ve found where he was when he was wounded and, you know, I was really impressed with the area. I also noticed that there was a complete lack of any documentation of the German soldiers that were involved in the battle. And there wasn’t a whole lot of information on the Patriots either. But there is pretty much nothing on the Germans,” Kasler said. “So I talked to [David] and I told him I wanted to do something for the battlefield to help educate the public on the German participation in the battle. And I asked him if he had any ideas and out of the blue, he said, ‘How about a cannon?’ It kind of took me aback for a little bit, but I thought it was a great idea.”
The cannon was cast at Gilmor Ordnance in Old Fort, Ohio, through consultation with State Parks historians, the Saratoga National Historical Park and the Bennington Museum. A British three-pounder cannon captured during the Battle of Bennington, now on display at the museum, was the model for the reproduction.
It was designed by Bob Gillmor, who is the owner of Gillmor Ordnance in Ohio. Gillmor has made cannon replicas that reside in some of the most historical places in the country, including at the Alamo in Texas and a Mayflower replica in Massachusetts.
“There were two cannons that were used during the battle and one of the original ones is at the Bennington Museum,” Kasler said. “I contacted Bob and gave him the specs I got from the people in Saratoga. He crafted the cannon and it was probably as close to the original that exists.”
There’s also a plaque on the side of the carriage of the cannon, attributing the donation not just to Michael Kasler, but the entire Kasler family.
“Hopefully it’ll be an attraction that people will enjoy,” Kasler said. “Maybe it’ll help cast a light on the German soldiers who fought [in the battle]. I’d really hope that it can be used, I’d be very happy if somebody were to actually fire the thing, and I’d want to be here if they do.”
Kasler said that he believes the cannon will be a good thing for school children to see at the Battlefield. Local middle school students take a trip to the Battlefield during the Revolutionary War unit.
“Everyone is fascinated by a big shiny brass cannon and especially kids,” Kasler said. “A kid goes up there and that’s going to catch their eye. It’s not something they can damage, they get go and touch it and feel it. So I think it’s a wonderful teaching tool and I think it will create a lasting impression.”
Pitlyk said when the schools have their field trips, you try to connect the events to the reality.
“Having a replica cannon here is a game-changer,” Pitlyk said. “A part of making history interesting is to bring the history to life and this definitely does that. Having a real artifact is different for the kids.”
The Battlefield is closed for the winter, but is scheduled to reopen on May 1.
In a related piece of news, another 11 acres of land has been added to the historic site.
The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation acquired two parcels — one at 7.5 acres and the other at 3.5 acres — to add to the 416-acre historic site that marks the 1777 battle between several thousand patriot and British forces, which included loyalist and German troops.
“This battlefield is an important part of New York’s role in the American Revolution,” said Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “Our acquisition of more of this battlefield protects and expands this heritage. And the generous donation of this cannon by a descendant of someone who fought here helps bring that history to life, particularly of the somewhat misunderstood story of the German troops who were there.”
This new Parks land, located on Cottrell Road near Route 67 in the town of Hoosick, was purchased using $27,000 from the state Environmental Protection Fund. The land was part of the site of loyalist fortifications captured in the patriot victory, which helped set the stage for the key American success in the Battles of Saratoga.
The 11 acres of land being added to the battlefield was the site of a portion of the “Tory Fort,” a breastwork defended by about 200 loyalist soldiers who were defeated by patriot forces in fierce combat.
In addition to its historical value, this new acreage is expected to offer expanded recreational opportunities, including picnicking and fishing on the Walloomsac River. The land will also be available for the staging of historical reenactments on the site.