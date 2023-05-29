BRATTLEBORO — A ceremony Monday morning put into perspective the freedoms local residents enjoy.
Dave Finlayson, outgoing commander at the American Legion Post 5, called Memorial Day "a very sacred day" meant to honor fallen veterans.
"There's a saying that people use way too flippantly and way too easily, and it kind of tugs at my heart a little bit," he said during a ceremony on the Common. "And that saying would be, 'All gave some, some gave all.'"
Memorial Day is about recognizing Americans who died in all wars, guest speaker Bartleby J. Costello said. He estimated the number currently totals about 1.3 million.
Costello, who grew up in Rutland and later settled in Albany, N.Y., served in the Navy during the Vietnam War as executive officer of the USS Genesee. He was "decorated for heroism for his actions" in 1968, Finlayson said.
A shell flies as members of the Brattleboro American Legion's Color Guard do a 21-gun salute at the Kyle Gilbert Memorial Bridge in Brattleboro during a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023.
E. David Wright, Post Commander for VFW Post 1034, places a wreath at some graves at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro during a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Bartleby Costello gives the speech during the annual Memorial Day Service at the Brattleboro Common on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Bartleby Costello gives the speech during the annual Memorial Day Service at the Brattleboro Common on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro American Legion Band play during the annual Memorial Day Service at the Brattleboro Common on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Costello is chairman of a board responsible for stewardship of the USS Slater, a retired World War II Navy vessel and museum moored in Albany. He's also been involved in different community efforts in Albany including the Next Step Inc., an addiction recovery home for women.
Veterans who are alive today "saw their comrades killed and seriously injured," Costello said.
"They were loved in every turn. They loved their countrymen enough to die for them," he said. "They did it for their family. They traveled into harm's way without regard for their own safety. They were the best."
Costello urged attendees to think of ways to honor fallen veterans.
"The best way," he said, "is to live the values that they died for. Do something each single day. Get up thinking, What can I do today to make someone's life better? It doesn't have to be any big deal. Something to bring someone to smile is easy enough."
In an invocation, American Legion Post 5 Service Officer Mike Leclare prayed for help remembering "with reverence the valor and devotion of our departed comrades, not only those whose bodies consecrate our country's soil but also those who sleep beyond the seeds, and others whose resting place will not be known."
In a statement, Gov. Phil Scott said Memorial Day is held in order to "pay tribute to, honor and remember the brave men and woman who gave their lives defending our nation and the values it represents."
"The ultimate mark of a hero is one who is willing to put themselves on the line in service of others and a cause that is greater than themselves," he stated. “Members of our Armed Forces who died in service of the United States, its people, and the values we share can never be forgotten. We, and hundreds of millions of people across the globe, live in freedom today thanks to their service and sacrifice. It’s important we don’t forget how they lived, as well as how they died. And while we honor them today on Memorial Day, we are grateful for them each and every day.”