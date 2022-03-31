TOWNSHEND — “Even year, no fear.”
That’s what the rest of the Division 3 varsity softball teams have to be thinking when it comes to Leland & Gray, which has an odd history — having reached the state finals in 2013, 2015 and 2017.
The Rebels return clutch hitters Hannah Greenwood, Hannah Landers, Makaila Morse and Ruth Wright. Those four combined for nine hits and 13 runs driven in during last season’s playoff victory over Bellows Falls.
Just five days after her brother Dylan died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident, Landers spoke to roughly 500 fans about her bro while wearing the No. 12 jersey in his honor.
“His spirit will never die in Rebel Nation,” she said before baseball and softball teams took the field in Townshend.
Coach Tammy Claussen’s 2022 squad will play its home opener on April 14 against West Rutland at 4:30 p.m.
Leland & Gray’s varsity baseball team is coming off of a 5-9 campaign.
“I’m proud of this group,” said 2021 Rebels coach Marty Testo just after the tribute for Dylan Landers. “We have gotten plenty of support from our fans and the community.”
With heavy hearts, returnees Jeremy Graves and Trent Pagach each had a couple of hits in their team’s last contest, which was a playoff loss to Windsor. Parker Richardson, who had an RBI double in that game, is also back.
First-year skipper Marty Rancourt will attempt to guide the Rebels to a 1-0 start when playing at Mill River on April 12 at 4:30 p.m.
The Townshend school’s Ultimate team won its first playoff game in program history last season.
The Rebels would then lose superstar Liam Towle to graduation. As a senior, he had three end zone grabs, seven assists and five blocks in Leland & Gray’s postseason victory.
Returnee Warren Roberts scored six times during the 2021 playoffs and also assisted on one of Towle’s goals. He will be counted on for even more production when his team welcomes Burr and Burton on April 8 at 4:30 p.m.
On the track, Leland & Gray’s Hunter Fillion has a chance to defend his Division 4 discus state title and improve upon his shot put bronze. Kate Petty was strong in the hurdles races in the 2021 finale, taking third in the 300 and fourth in the 100.
The complete roster for each Leland & Gray team is shown below.
Softball: Coaches — Tammy Claussen, Bruce Whitman. Players — Bree Beattie, Savannah Cadrin, Rihanna Dryden, Abigail Emerson, Amanda Fontaine, Hannah Greenwood, Abriella Hallock, Ansley Henderson, Hannah Landers, Ava LeCours, Kristen Lowe, Ainsley Meyer, Makaila Morse, Samantha Morse, Mary Sanderson, Catherine Shine, Jacy Stillwagon, Ruth Wright.
Baseball: Coaches — Marty Rancourt, John Lonardo, Matt Winkler. Players — Wyatt Beattie, Jeremiah Bloom, Peyton Butynski, Dakota Dunham, Jeremy Graves, Cody Hescock, Theo Kelloway, Riley McCormack, Will O’Brien, Trent Pagach, Alex Parker-Jennings, Parker Richardson, Delano Schmidt, Lucas Stolpp, Matt “Chip” Winkler.
Track and field: Coaches — Beth Wells, Maggie Lonardo. Athletes — Oliver Anderson, Isabella Bowen, Peter Broussard, Hunter Fillion, Trevor Hazelton, Avery Hiner, James Johnson, Mykah Meizis, Emma O’Brien, Nichols Petronic, Kate Petty, Raena Sanderson, Trevor Stillwagon, Andrew Tolbert.
Ultimate: Coaches — Paul Paytas, Joe Towle. Players — Jackson Fillion, Trevor Hazelton, Finch Holmes, Emily Houle, Wyatt Houle, Abram Newton, Emma O’Brien, Nick Petronic, Kate Petty, Warren Roberts, Raena Sanderson, Stephen Shine, Trevor Stillwagon, Andrew Tolbert.