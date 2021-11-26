KEENE, N.H. — Dr. S. Larmon, who played a critical role in cancer care at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, is being honored at an upcoming event.
He was named as one of the Cheshire Health Foundation honorees at its 8th annual Caring, Candlelight and Community: Celebrating Our Healthcare Legacy event.
He and Gregg Tewksbury will be acknowledged at the Dec. 4 virtual livestream. The event will be a celebration of the commitment they have shown to health of the region.
The Cheshire Health Foundation recognizes the contributions these individuals have made to the people and nonprofit organizations in the Monadnock Region.
Larmon played a pivotal role in the establishment of what is now Cheshire Medical Center’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center – Kingsbury Pavilion, serving as its medical director for nearly 25 years. He expanded cancer care in the region by taking over the oncology clinics at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Monadnock Community Hospital and Springfield Hospital.
More information about participating is available at cheshirehealthfoundation.org/tribute. Sponsorships and donations in celebration of the honorees are available. See details on the website or call Jim Boden at 603-354-6810. Proceeds from the event benefit the Cheshire Health Foundation.