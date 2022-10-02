The 5th New England Street Food Festival was held at Kampfires Campground in Dummerston, on Saturday.
Breaking
Videos
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
People turn out for the 5th New England Street Food Festival at Kampfires Campground in Dummerston, on Saturday, Oct.1, 2022.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Barbara Guerrero, a school librarian at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend, is going to be retiring, but before she does, she is working on scanning in pieces of ephemera relating to the history of the school.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Melany Kahn talks about different mushrooms that could be found locally in the woods. Kahn wrote a children’s book about forging for mushrooms call “Mason Goes Mushrooming.”
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
A tour on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, around NorthStar’s Vermont Yankee nuclear facility in Vernon, as the site is being demolished.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Members of the First Congregational Church of Dummerston make apple pies at the church on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, for the 53rd annual Dummerston Apple Pie Festival on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.