PUTNEY — Vermont State Police said late Monday afternoon that two area juveniles, ages 15 and 17, have been arrested and charged with a fire that destroyed a mobile home on Shag Bark Hill.
Police said the two juveniles, one from Brattleboro and the other from Dummerston, were hunting on the afternoon of Oct. 2, and came upon the home at 19 Shag Bark Hill.
They first set a boat on fire, then a vehicle, and then the residential trailer, all belonging to Laurie Crelan of Shelton, Conn., according to Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. James Wright.
Police said because the two were juveniles, no other information would be released.
Vermont State Police said they are actively pursuing investigations into the five other fires that have plagued Putney and Marlboro in the past six weeks, including the fire on Oct. 9 that destroyed Rod’s Mobil, which put about a dozen people out of work and caused about $500,000 worth of damage.
Also that night, a chair left out at the end of someone’s driveway in East Dummerston was set on fire.
The other fires — all in Marlboro — involved either vacant or abandoned buildings, and investigators determined that they were the result of “human involvement.” Those include a fire on Oct. 15 on Town Hill Road, in which a vacant building burned, a fire on Oct. 22 on Route 9 in Marlboro, in which an abandoned motel burned, and on Oct. 28, in which an unoccupied camp on Stratton Mountain Road, also in Marlboro, burned to the ground.
Fire investigators are following up on a number of tips received from the public about these cases. Investigators are working to determine which, if any, of the fires are or may be connected.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about these fire events to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips may also be submitted online by using the link https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.