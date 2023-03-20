BENNINGTON — United Counseling Service is hosting a spring job fair on April 1 from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Coffee Bar in downtown Bennington.
Job seekers can stop by to meet staff from the UCS human resources team and learn more about opportunities at one of the biggest employers in Bennington County. UCS will also host an on-site career fair on April 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at its Ledge Hill Drive offices. Visitors will be able to meet representatives from different departments to get an idea of what a career at UCS could look like for them.
UCS provides community-based care at 15 facilities in Bennington County and offers developmental services, Head Start/Early Head Start, mental health and substance use services, community rehabilitation and treatment, and services for children, youth and families. UCS says it offers competitive pay, a solid foundation with on-the-job training, an award-winning worksite wellness program and generous paid time off.
For more information about UCS’ spring job fair, visit ucsvt.org/events. Visit ucsvt.org/careers to see a list of all current career opportunities at UCS.
United Counseling Service is a private, nonprofit community mental health center that has been a part of Bennington County’s integrated health care system since 1958.