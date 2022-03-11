A Ukrainian woman in a village cut off by Russian Federation forces gave birth to a baby boy on Friday, with the assistance of a remote midwife. The at-home delivery took place in the village Kandybino, to the north of the Black Sea port Mykolaiv, said Vitaly Kim, Mykolaiv region administration head, in a statement.
The woman, described by Kim as a “young mother,” had wanted to travel to Mykolaiv’s maternity hospital to have her baby, but, was unable to do so because Russian armed forces occupying positions between Kandybino and Mykolaiv were blocking civilian traffic and at times firing on it, he said.
A maternity hospital doctor using a video link talked the woman through the birth, the statement said. Reportedly, mother and child were doing fine.
Images later published by Kim and other Ukrainian media showed the woman being assisted by a younger woman, possibly a daughter.
Russian forces began attacks against Mykolaiv more than a week ago, starting with a helicopter-borne assault infantry landings at Mykolaiv airport. The assaults met with limited success against a strong defense of Ukraine Armed Forces regular troops and National Guardsmen. According to unconfirmed statements by Ukraine’s Army General Staff, Russian forces lost between 20 and 30 helicopters shot down in their attempts to push troops into Mykolaiv.