The publisher of the Kyiv Post, Adnan Kivan, says he is devoting his business resources to Ukraine’s war effort against an unprovoked Russian invasion that started on Feb. 24.
Cement, steel and other building materials are being re-purposed for the defensive needs of the Ukrainian military, the Odesa-based property development magnate on March 1 told the newspaper.
Pictures the Kyiv Post saw from the Syrian native’s Kadorr Group show steel beams being transformed into X barricades, for example.
The self-described “Ukrainian patriot” is distributing the building materials at his disposal in and around Odesa, a vital Black Sea coastal city and one of Ukraine’s major cities with a population of at least 1 million that hasn’t fallen to invading Russian forces.
The Kyiv Post also learned that Kivan and his staff are donating food, hot beverages and clothing on the outskirts of Odesa to all in need.
Kivan bought the Kyiv Post in 2018 and also owns local Channel 7 in Odesa, which continues to broadcast and inform viewers of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine since 2014.
The self-made multimillionaire stresses his determination to continue to defend Ukraine’s democracy and independence and is not planning to evacuate himself from his threatened home city.