Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko in a statement Thursday accused the Russian Federation blockading the Azov Sea city of targeting civilians and attempting genocide, among other war crimes.
Boychenko said Russian ground and air forces have pounded Mariupol continuously for the last two days, specifically aiming at civilian residences, businesses and infrastructure.
Boychenko’s claim has been widely substantiated by major Ukrainian media and thousands of social media images of horrific damage across the city.
A Russian air strike on Wednesday blasted a children’s hospital in the center of the city, killing one child and injuring 17, according to news reports.
Since Wednesday, Boychenko said, Russian air force air strikes have hit Mariupol “every half hour.” He accused Russian army command of using howitzers and rocket artillery against civilian targets.
Boychenko said for six days in a row local Russian commanders have agreed to a temporary ceasefire to allow refugees to leave the city, and humanitarian aid to enter via a “green corridor” — only to fire on civilians attempting to use the protected routes. Russian forces are placing mines along escape routes to tighten the trap, he claimed.
He said the Russian strategy was to hold “400,000 civilians hostage” and create a humanitarian crisis. He said the last two days of bombardment have been, for Mariupol, “Hell and Armageddon.”
Boychenko said the Ukrainian government is working to establish a lifeline to Mariupol. He did not give details. He said Mariupol would not surrender, and that Ukraine would prevail in its war against Russia.