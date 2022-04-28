On April 27, the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine announced that a 34-year-old relative of a Russian crime leader was expelled from the country. His name was not disclosed.
Officials from the department, together with the Territorial Investigation Department in the Odessa region of the police force, continue to check details of criminal world associates, who could destabilize the political situation in the region, as well as the possible cooperation of gangs affiliated with the enemy.
During the investigation, the officers received information about the presence in Odessa of a “criminal authority” with ties to the Russian crime world. Officials consider it another achievement in the fight against Ukrainian collaborators with the Russian invaders.
At the beginning of April, in the Vinnytsia region, law enforcement officers and border guards prevented a meeting of criminals in Mogilev-Podilsky who had planned to coordinate spheres of influence across the region.