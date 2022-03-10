U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on March 9 conformed that the government is exploring the donation of Starstreak high-velocity, man-portable anti-air missiles to Ukraine.
"We believe that this system will remain within the definition of defensive weapons, but will allow the Ukrainian forces to better defend their skies. We shall also be increasing supplies of rations, medical equipment, and other non-lethal military aid,” Wallace said.
Ukraine's civilian population is suffering horrendous hardships, he said.
"According to the Ukrainian Minister of Education, 211 schools have been damaged or destroyed, and media footage shows Russian strikes hitting kindergartens. The Chernihiv regional administration reported that the Russian air force was employing FAB-500 unguided bombs against targets in the city, and according to Human Rights Watch, civilians in Mariupol have now been without water and power for almost a week. President Zelensky talked of children dying of thirst.”