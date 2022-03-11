The cost of damage to Ukrainian civilian property and state infrastructure caused by Russia’s invasion from destruction due to a full-scale war from Russia is already in excess of $100 billion, Oleh Ustvenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian president, told the Interfax news agency on Friday.
The Russian military attack has forced half of Ukraine’s businesses to stop working, he said.
Ustvenko said the real cost of repairing all the infrastructure, hospitals, residential buildings, businesses and residences damaged or destroyed by Russian Federation military action in Ukraine is certainly well above $100 billion, and the number is increasing constantly.
Ustvenko called for Russian financial assets frozen abroad, particularly reserves of the Russian Central Bank, be mobilized to repair Russian-caused destruction in Ukraine. He recommended frozen assets of Russian oligarchs likewise be sent to Ukraine to repair damage.